RPC Bebo designs a Customized Pot for Nando’s PERi-PERi sauce

A houmous dip spiced up with Nando’s renowned PERi-PERi sauce is currently accessible in a customized thermoformed pot in clear PET from RPC Bebo UK.

In order for users to manage the strength of the houmous and dip combination, in addition on facilitate extend the product’s shelf-life, the sauce is equipped during a separate bottle and might be poured onto the dip as desired.

RPC Bebo’s pack answer for manufacturer Zorba Delicacies contains a pot with a specially-designed lid that’s ready to hold the bottle singly and firmly, whereas guaranteeing it’s visible on show. the look by Snapp style takes its inspiration from forms found in ancient African clay pots, being the birthplace of the Nando’s complete.

The clear lid is formed by a tapered silhouette making a smaller circular high surface that echoes the normal pot’s aperture. The drizzle bottle is secured into the lid by suggests that of moulded indents that stop movement throughout transit in addition as securing the branded card sleeve that highlights, to the buyer, the distinctive addition of a sauce to the current product.

Adding to the spirit of the complete, the brocaded heart, seen within the painting Barcelos rooster, creates a point of interest round the bottle and embodies the eagerness which matches into each Nando’s product.

Once the branded card sleeve is removed, 2 brocaded Nando’s wordmarks on either aspect of the spherical lid are a delicate reminder of what’s within this packaging. ‘an expertise that may fireplace your senses’.

RPC style worked on the first idea to develop the acceptable cavity form and retentive lugs to make sure that the bottle is command in situ, with a series of drop and transit tests administrated to good the answer.

The use of PET additionally offers the pack the mandatory strength and adaptability whereas delivering wonderful clarity to maximise the attractiveness of the merchandise on-shelf.