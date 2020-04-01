RTD Alcoholic Beverages Market Growing Rapidly with Share, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2027: Suntory Holdings Limited, Brown-Forman, Heineken N.V., Diageo plc

The global RTD alcoholic beverages market, accounted to US$ 26,447.9 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 39,428.9 Mn by 2027.

North America is expected to be the fastest-growing market for RTD alcoholic beverages products in the coming years. With the growth in the consumption of low fat, low calories, and sophisticated flavored in the RTD alcoholic beverages, the demand for the products has substantially gone up in the countries like US, Canada, Mexico of the North American region, which is boosting the overall sales of these products. Rising consumer focus toward the diversified line of product with innovative and attractive forms of packaging is also propelling the growth of the market in the region. Also, manufacturers are investing in the research and development activities, brand awareness, in house experts of development teams to diversify the production and availability of RTD alcoholic beverages products in the market. These factors has also surged the demand for the product in the region. Alcoholic beverages are mainly a fermented form of sugars in berries, grains, fruits, and other ingredients that mainly contains ethyl/ethanol alcohol.

Download PDF Sample Copy Here https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006545/

Some of the major players in the RTD alcoholic beverages market include Anheuser-Busch InBev NV, Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd, Bacardi Limited, Carlsberg Breweries A/S, Suntory Holdings Limited, Brown-Forman, Heineken N.V., Diageo plc., Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. and Molson Coors Brewing Company among others.

RTD alcoholic beverages are gaining popularity over the past few years and are mostly consumed as cocktails and long drinks. The growing preference for RTD cocktails by millennials in developed countries and the easy availability of these products in the market is driving the growth of the RTD alcoholic beverages market. Moreover, the alcohol content in RTD alcoholic beverages is low as compared to other alcoholic drinks. Thus, RTD alcoholic drinks are gaining acceptance by a larger millennial consumer base, which, in turn, is catalyzing the market growth. The young population is shifting their alcohol consumption habits from beer, wine, and spirits to RTD alcoholic beverages. This trend is projected to lead to a fundamental shift in the RTD alcoholic beverage industry since the millennial generation is now the largest and most important demographic for the RTD alcoholic beverage brands.

The global RTD alcoholic beverages market by geography is segmented into six regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific region is expected to account for the largest share of the global RTD alcoholic beverages market in 2018, followed by North America. In addition the, Japan and China in the Asia Pacific region are expected to continue its dominance in terms of market share throughout the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Purchase this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006545/

The global RTD alcoholic beverages market by application has been segmented into bottles, cans, and others. The bottling segment accounted for the largest share in the global RTD alcoholic beverages market. Glass bottles are widely used in the packaging of alcoholic beverages. Different types of bottle packaging are available in the market that creates an attractive appearance for the RTD alcoholic beverages. The three types of bottle packaging available are standard, premium, and super-premium. The standard bottle packaging is widely used for the RTD alcoholic packaging due to its low pricing and easy availability. Increasing standards of living and easy availability of glass has led to an upsurge in the packaging of the bottle for the RTD alcoholic beverages market.

Strategic Insights

New product developments and merger and acquisition strategies were adopted by the key players in the global RTD alcoholic beverages market. Few of the recent developments in the global RTD alcoholic beverages market are listed below:

2019: AB InBev acquired San Diego’s Cutwater Spirits

2019: Bacardi partners with Tesco group for the RTD breezer launch

2019: Bacardi introduces new Breezer RTD

Get Discount on This Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00006545/

Frequently Asked Question and Answers

Q.1. Which key factors drive the growth of RTD alcoholic beverages market across the globe?

Ans. The rising preference towards low-content alcoholic beverages coupled with the increasing preference for RTD alcoholic beverages amongst millennial have been the key factors driving the growth of RTD alcoholic beverages market across the globe. According to a recent survey done by FONA International Inc., RTD alcoholic beverages have gained high acceptance from millennial consumers. The availability of a wide range of flavors, light alcohol content, and convenience are attracting maximum young millennial to try these products.

Q.2. Which global region is the largest market for RTD alcoholic beverages?

Ans. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market in the RTD alcoholic beverages region. Countries such as India, China, and Japan are among the largest consumers of RTD alcoholic beverages in the Asia Pacific region. Asia-Pacific is also among the largest global producer of alcoholic beverages. Changing consumer lifestyles, rising disposable income and variation in tastes & preferences, and social & cultural factors in these countries are stimulating the growth of the RTD alcoholic beverages market in this region.

Q.3. Which is the most widely consumed base type of RTD alcoholic beverages and why?

Ans. Vodka is the most widely consumed base type of the RTD alcoholic beverages. A study conducted by Affinnova, Inc. shows that package design in the vodka market plays a vital role in shelf impact and consumer perception. Increasing popularity of beverages offered by Cutwater such as vodka sodas, bloody mary, and vodka mule is anticipated to boost the market growth of vodka based RTD market.

Contact Us:

Call: 646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]