Saccharin Market 2020-2026 Global News || Analyzed by Top Key Players – Kyung-In Synthetic Corporation; Shree Vardayini Chemical Ind. Pvt. Ltd.; Aviditya Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals;

Global saccharin market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.38% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing concerns regarding diabetes, obesity and health of the individuals.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global saccharin market are sodium saccharin-factory; TianJin North Food Co.,LTD; Blue Circle Organics Pvt. Ltd.; PMC Specialties Group; Salvi Chemical Industries Ltd.; Kyung-In Synthetic Corporation; Shree Vardayini Chemical Ind. Pvt. Ltd.; Aviditya Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals; PT. BATANG ALUM INDUSTRIE; Newseed Chemical Co., Limited; Spirochem Lifesciences Pvt Ltd.; DK Pharmachem; Heartland Food Products Group; TwoLions (Zhangjiagang) Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd.; Jiangxi Dongxu Chemical Science And Technology Co., Ltd.; Penta Manufacturer and Muby Chemicals among others.

Market Definition: Global Saccharin Market

Saccharin can be defined as a chemically formulated artificial sweetener which has zero or no amount of nutritional value essentially that mean it contains no amount of calories, although containing around 300-400 more sweeting capabilities than sucrose. This product is majorly utilized in a number of beverages, pharmaceuticals, and various food products as the limited amount of this is significantly more effective than its alternatives.

Global Saccharin Market Segmentation:

Saccharin Market : By Form

Dry

Liquid

Saccharin Market : By Product Type

Sodium

Calcium

Insoluble Saccharin

Saccharin Market : By Application

Food & Beverages

Agrochemicals & Chemicals

Dietary Supplements

Table-Top Sweeteners

Personal Care & Cosmetics Products

Pharmaceuticals

Electroplating Solutions

Others

Saccharin Market : By Distribution Channel

Business-To-Business (B2B)/Direct Sales

Business-To-Consumers (B2C)/Indirect Sales

Saccharin Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Saccharin Market :

In April 2019, Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd. announced that they had received a specialty patent from the “Intellectual Property” division of Government of India for the production of sodium saccharin (2, 3- Dihydroxy-1,2- benzisothiazol-3-one-1,1-dioxide). The process is an eco-friendly and safe production service, resulting in better environmental awareness of the product.

In January 2019, Merisant, the maker of Equal announced that they had agreed with Amazon for the launch and distribution of their sugar substitute brand, “Sugarly Sweet” consisting of innovatively created artificial sweeteners available in different sizes and varieties. The brand will exclusively be available on Amazon due to their strategy of “Manufacturer Accelerator Program”.

Saccharin Market Drivers:

Increasing initiatives undertaken by various pharmaceutical and manufacturing organizations to promote the usage of saccharin as an artificial sweetener; will augment the growth of this market

Changes in the lifestyle and preferences of the consumers to reduce their sugar intakes and promote weight management; is expected to drive the market growth

Rising health consciousness among the consumers related to low calorie or carbohydrate intake drives the market growth

Increase purchase power of the consumer in the North America and European region with the expansion of food and beverage industry

Saccharin Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding effects on the health of individuals causing side effects such as headache, diarrhea, allergies and others is expected to restrains the market growth

Lack in preference of the product due to the metallic taste of the product if used in high concentration; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Competitive Analysis: Global Saccharin Market ​​​​​​​

Global saccharin market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of saccharin market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

