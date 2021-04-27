Safety Footwear Market Will Hit at a Strong CAGR of +6.12% by 2026 || Honeywell International Inc., Wolverine, Elten GmbH, RAHMAN GROUP, Oftenrich Holdings Co., Ltd.

The Safety Footwear market analysis report focuses on global leading industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out in this business document. Geographically, this report is categorized into various main regions, including sales, proceeds, market share and expansion rate (percent) in the following areas, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, The Middle East and Africa. What is more, the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Global Safety Footwear Market By Product (Shoes, Boots), Material (Plastics, Rubber, Leather, Others), Application (Construction, Oil & Gas, Food, Pharmaceuticals, Mining, Transportation, Manufacturing, Chemicals, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 Global Safety Footwear Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.97 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 6.39 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.12% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growing demand from various end-users due to the imposing of strict regulations by the authorities of various regions regarding the safety and protection of workers.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the safety footwear market are

DUNLOP PROTECTIVE FOOTWEAR

Honeywell International Inc.

Wolverine

uvex group

Elten GmbH

RAHMAN GROUP

Oftenrich Holdings Co., Ltd.

Night Tech Gear

Zephyr Workgear

Merrell

VF Corporation

JALLATTE

Anbu Safety Industrial Co.,Ltd.

Hewats Edinburgh

Liberty Shoes Ltd.

Market Definition:

Safety footwear can be defined as layering and protection footwear that are produced for specific purposes and protection against specific circumstances and elements. These categories of footwear have being reinforced and enhanced for rough and tough use. These footwear have been produced with specific materials that protect the wearer in a number of applications such as during mining, construction, and various other activities from a number of industries.

Market Drivers:

Increasing industrialization activities in the developing regions is expected to increase the demand for protection and safety products; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Growing employments in industrial and utilities activities requiring protection and safety clothing and accessories; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Presence of fake and cheaper products that compromise on quality and assurance from various local players in the market is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

The Goal Of The Report: The main goal of this research study is to provide a clear picture and a better understanding of the market for research report to the manufacturers, suppliers, and the distributors operational in it. The readers can gain a deep insight into this market from this piece of information that can enable them to formulate and develop critical strategies for the further expansion of their businesses.

Segmentation: Global Safety Footwear Market

By Product

Shoes

Boots

By Material

Plastics

Rubber

Leather

Others

By Application

Construction

Oil & Gas

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Mining

Transportation

Manufacturing

Chemicals

Others

By Geography

North America – U.S., Canada, Mexico

– U.S., Canada, Mexico Europe : U.K, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, etc.

: U.K, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, etc. Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia etc.

– China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia etc. South America – Brazil, Argentina, etc.

– Brazil, Argentina, etc. Middle East & Africa – Saudi Arabia, African countries etc.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, Night Tech Gear announced the launch of “Night Shift Shoe Lights”. They are an additional accessory for the night tech gear products, as they remove the need for handheld light sources. These lights help light up the areas of up to ninety meters, significantly reducing the risk of hazards and helping the workers in extreme environments.

In March 2017, Merrell announced the launch of their work/safety footwear products. The products based on Merrell’s expertise in outdoor and comfort footwear.

Competitive Analysis: Global Safety Footwear Market

Global safety footwear market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of safety footwear market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Safety Footwear Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

