Sainsbury’s to launch in-store reusing plan for its own packaging after eco warriors staged plastic protest at company HQ

Sainsbury’s is to give clients a chance to strip away overabundance plastic packaging from their shopping and leave it to be recycled in store, in an effort to cut down on waste and pollution.

The declaration comes after its HQ was targeted by environmental protesters earlier this week, who blamed the market chain for doing too little to even consider tackling issues brought about by unnecessary packaging.

Greenpeace spread out an large banner with the words ‘Couldn’t care less’ in the lobby of its central London head office, and turned in a large number of tweeted protests from clients worried about packaging on items such as fruit and vegetables.

The supermarket said its new ‘pre-cycle’ scheme will be introduced in ‘certain stores later this year’, with an area set aside to leave packaging for recycling.

It guaranteed this implied sustenance stays ensured through the supply chain but that customers did not have to take it home.

Chief executive Mike Coupe said: ‘We are serious about reducing plastic. For many years, Sainsbury’s has prioritised sustainability and sought innovative solutions to reduce plastic packaging and increase recycling. This announcement demonstrates our firm commitments for the future to make significant reductions in plastic use.’

Be that as it may, the move to give customers leave excess packaging behind was expelled by Greenpeace as ‘missing the point’.

Spokesman Elena Polisano said: ‘They’re producing too much plastic packaging in the first place, and should be cutting it out rather than focusing on recycling and shifting responsibility for plastic packaging on to their customers.

‘Sainsbury’s must go much further and pledge to eliminate unnecessary plastic by the end of next year.’

In other measures, Sainsbury’s said that by March next year it will end the use of dark coloured plastics, which are difficult to recycle, which should remove millions of tons from going to landfill or being burned for energy.

The company is additionally following a lead by other supermarket chains by removing plastic coverings from a number of fruit and vegetable lines.