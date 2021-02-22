Sales Forecast of Cassava Syrup Reveals Positive growth Through 2018 – 2028

Global Cassava Syrup Market Outlook

Over the past two decades, the specialty food ingredient market has been gaining traction in major parts of the world which is attributable to rising awareness about the critical health benefits associated with the consumption of functional food ingredient oriented food products. Owing to the concerns over rising obesity rates, diseases caused on consumption of junk and unhealthy food products, consumers now look out for the adoption of a healthy lifestyle even when it comes to consumption of food. Taking into account on consumers’ perception of healthy food consumption, several major shareholding food manufacturers are seriously considering natural food ingredient to be added in their final products produced. Cassava syrup is one such natural food product that has been gaining traction in various sectors of the food industry that includes the confectionery, bakery, snacks etc. Cassava syrup is sourced from cassava providing various functions such as sweetening agent, flavoring agent and the thickening agent.

Increasing Demand for Processed Food Products is Driving Demand Cassava Syrup

Health conscious consumers seek for natural and organic that meet their essential health and nutrition needs. Conscious consumers insist that companies reliably and accurately detail product features and benefits. As a result, the confluence of these factors has been gradually triggering demand for natural food ingredient like Cassava syrup in the food processing industry. Cassava syrup has found itself in the application of various food industry sectors. There are various benefits associated with the consumption of cassava syrup. Cassava syrup contributes to nutritive solids, body, mouthfeel and crystallization control, with physical and sensory properties comparable to other syrups. Cassava syrup also imparts a rich flavor and are also being used as a color-and-flavor-neutral base for confections and beverages sectors. Cassava syrup is considered to be highly soluble providing instant, long-term and balanced energy release through the distribution of simple and complex carbohydrates.

Global Cassava Syrup: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global Cassava Syrup market has been segmented as –

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of function, the global Cassava Syrup market has been segmented as –

Sweetening Agent

Flavoring Agent

Thickening Agent

On the basis of application, the global Cassava Syrup market has been segmented as –

Bakery Products

Dairy Products

Sauces & condiments

Confectionery

Infant formula

Global Cassava Syrup Market: Key Takeaway

The Asia Pacific regions account to comparatively higher value share as compared to other regions due to rise in demand for functional food products which paves a critical opportunity for Cassava Syrup market to grow at a significant rate in terms of value and volume sales.

Global Cassava Syrup Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Cassava Syrup market are Ciranda, Inc., Sweet Addition LLC., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Bakers Authority, Ingredion Inc., Malt Product Corporation, Shafi Gluco Chem (Pvt) Ltd, Madhava Honey Ltd., JM Swank LLC., Advanced Ingredients LLC., Briess Malt & Ingredient Co. among others.