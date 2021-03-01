Sales of Embedded Intelligent Systems to Accelerate from Key End-use Industries During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

An embedded intelligent system is a machine that has an embedded, Internet-connected computer which can gather and analyze data and communicate with other systems. Additionally, these systems have the ability to learn from experience, security, connectivity, the capacity for remote monitoring and management, and can adapt themselves according to current data.

Along with including intelligent devices, embedded intelligent systems also include interconnected collections of these devices, such as sophisticated AI-based software systems, chatbots, and expert systems.

Market Overview:

In recent years, embedded intelligent systems have emerged as a big opportunity for technology suppliers, system vendors, and service providers, due to the rapid migration to more intelligent systems across the traditional embedded systems marketplace.

Presently, embedded intelligent systems are enabling new innovations, shifting competition away from incumbents across the supply chain and are driving new value across a highly fragmented ICT industry.

Market Dynamics:

Embedded intelligent systems find applications in numerous devices such as point-of-sale (POS) terminals, smart TVs, smart meters, video surveillance devices, traffic lights, automobiles functions, digital signage and airplane controls. With increasing adoption of these devices, the subsequent demand for intelligent systems is also expected to increase.

Major factors responsible for fuelling the growth of embedded intelligent systems market are – increasing demand for enhanced productivity and extend the life of systems, increasing adoption of adopt advanced user interfaces such as touch and other sensors, internet of things (IoT), and increasing awareness regarding monitoring of the health and usage of products and high-value assets.

Additionally, factors such as migration of users to high fidelity data networks in emerging economies, proliferation in smart devices, and pervasive demand for data from consumers and enterprises will boost the Embedded Intelligent Systems market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

Embedded Intelligent Systems market is mainly classified on the basis of application area and regions.

On the basis of application area, the market is segmented as communications, computing, consumer electronics, energy & utilities, medical & healthcare, automotive and industrial.

On the basis of regions, the market is segmented into 7 key regions:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players

The major players in the embedded intelligent systems market include Intel Corporation, ARM Holdings, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Atmel Corporation, Infineon Technologies Ltd., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Samsung Electronics Corporation, and Renesas Electronics Corporation.

Major players in the embedded intelligent systems market are investing significantly in developing systems equipped with latest technology and offer advanced functionality. To expand market presence across the globe, strategic partnership and collaborations with regional vendors is major strategy adopted by the leading vendors of the market.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Embedded Intelligent Systems Market Segments

Embedded Intelligent Systems Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2015 – 2016

Embedded Intelligent Systems Market Size & Forecast 2017 To 2027

Ecosystem Analysis

Embedded Intelligent Systems Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Value Chain Analysis

Embedded Intelligent Systems Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Embedded Intelligent Systems market includes development of these technologies in the following regions:

North America US Canada

Latin America Argentina Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Europe Western Europe Germany France U.K Italy Spain Nordics Benelux Rest of the Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of the Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) China India ASEAN Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

