Sales of Snack and Nut Coatings Market to Record Stellar Growth During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Snack and Nut Coatings Market: Introduction: Snack and Nut Coatings are edible food-based ingredients available in the form of liquids or solids. Changing consumption patterns, increase in a number of small meals in a day has encouraged higher sales of overall snack and edible nut categories globally which is also encouraging inclusions of various snack and nut coatings. Advancements in food processing technology, higher availability of various food ingredients have boosted demand for snack and nut coatings market. Expansion of diverse needs of snack and nut coatings for flavoring, decorative purposes, for product definition, enhancement of shelf life, protect ingredients, preventing migration of primary constituents, and texture improviser has laid a strong foundation for identifying consumer needs for snack and nut coatings.

The snack and nut coatings market has noticed considerable growth in the last few years. Robust demand for the end-use products will boost purchase of snack and nut coatings globally.

Snack and Nut Coatings Market: Segmentation: The snack and nut coatings market is segmented by Ingredient, End Use Product, and Primary Function.

By ingredient, the snack and nut coatings market is segmented into Cocoa and Chocolate Ingredients, Fats & oils, Salt, spices & seasonings, Flours, Starches, Hydrocolloids, Sugars & syrups, and other ingredients.

By End-Use Product, the snack and nut coatings market is segmented into Fruits and Vegetables, Bakery Snacks, Dairy-based snacks (yogurt and cheese), Chips & Crisps, Edible Nuts and Seeds, Meat-Based Snacks and other end-use products.

By primary function, the snack and nut coatings market is segmented into Flavor Enhancers, Texture and product shape improviser, Fat Reduction, Salt Reduction, Fiber Enhancement, Bulking Agents, Color Enhancers, and other primary functions

Snack and Nut Coatings Market: Region-wise Outlook: North America followed by Europe will dominate the snack and nut coatings market backed by major producer and snack base in these regions. Advancements in food processing will further enable higher adaptability of newer ingredients which allows supplier for product differentiation and cater as per consumer needs.

Asia-Pacific will witness the fastest growth in the snack and nut coatings market backed by improved consumption of overall snacks and edible nuts. Improving economic conditions in major snack consuming countries including China and India will have a positive impact on snack and nut coatings market in the long-term.

Snack and Nut Coatings Market: Drivers and Restraints: Growing health awareness among consumer groups, increase in research on snacks and nuts, higher availability of ingredients for coatings of snacks and nuts, and technological advancements in coating application are playing a vital role in the success of snack and nut coatings market growth.

In addition to it, the other market supporting factors include the availability of customized formats in snacks and nuts, growing demand in the premium segment of snacks and nuts, clean labeling of products, and innovations in packaging formats.

Stifling competition among snack and nut coating suppliers are encouraging suppliers to look for product differentiation regarding one or more product offerings along with multiple functions that mostly improves the snacks and nut products production efficiency. Either can be achieved by including ingredients that lower cost of production by retaining and enhancing the product quality along with meeting consumer demand.

Snack and Nut Coatings Market: Key Players: The global player for the snack and nut coatings market are AGRANA, Ashland Inc. Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Bowman Ingredients, Cargill, Inc., Döhler Group, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Ingredion, Inc., Kerry Group, PGP International, Inc., Tate & Lyle