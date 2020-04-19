Samsung Electronics to reinstate plastic packaging with sustainable materials

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced that the company will begin making strides this year to supplant plastic bundling materials with paper and other naturally economical components.

From the first half of 2019, the packaging utilized as of now for Samsung’s products and adornments – running from cell phones and tablets to home appliances – will be substituted with environmentally sustainable materials like recycled/bio-based plastics and paper.

To patch up product packaging,, Samsung Electronics has framed a team including plan and advancement, purchasing, marketing and quality control for innovative packaging ideas.

For cell phone, tablet and wearable products, Samsung will substitute the plastic utilized for holder trays with pulp molds, and packs wrapping adornments with eco-friendly materials. Samsung will likewise modify the phone charger design, swapping the gleaming outside with a matte completion and eliminating plastic protection films, reducing the use of plastics.

The plastic bags used to secure the surface of home appliances such as TVs, fridges, air conditioners, and washing machines, just as other kitchen appliances, will likewise be supplanted with bags containing reused materials and bioplastics, which are separately produced using plastic squanders and non-fossil fuel materials like starch or sugar cane.

As to, Samsung will just utilize fiber materials ensured by worldwide ecological associations like the Forest Stewardship Council, Program for the Endorsement of Forest Certification Scheme and the Sustainable Forestry Initiative for packaging and manuals by 2020.

“Samsung Electronics is stepping up in addressing society’s environmental issues such as resource depletion and plastic wastes,” said Gyeong-bin Jeon, head of Samsung’s Global Customer Satisfaction Center. “We are committed to recycling resources and minimizing pollution coming from our products. We will adopt more environmentally sustainable materials even if it means an increase in cost.”

Under the company’s roundabout economy policy, Samsung Electronics has set a mid-term execution plan to just utilize paper packaging materials certified by forestry initiatives by next year. By 2030, Samsung expects to utilize 500 thousand tons of reused plastics and gather 7.5 million tons of disposed of product.