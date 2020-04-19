Samsung utilizes green packaging for the Galaxy S10 line

Samsung discharged an infographic today related with the environmentally friendly packaging it is utilizing for the Samsung Galaxy S10 line. Rather than plastics and vinyls, the company utilizes “environmentally sustainable materials.” It likewise overhauled the packaging; previously, Samsung utilized a sleeve to cover the whole box, included a holder plate and a base box. The Galaxy S10 packaging utilizes just the base box. Samsung states that the new box “includes an all-in-one pulp mold that optimizes space for the devices and their components, and minimizes waste.” The company has supplanted plastic ties with paper and now utilizes a matte finish (rather than polished) on the Galaxy S10 charger. That enables the company to escape without covering it with a plastic protective film.

It return in 2013 when Samsung presented its first packaging that was produced using 100% reused material (discarded paper). The main 100% reused foldable box turned out the following year. By 2016, Samsung began utilizing common materials for its plastic packaging, and in 2017 and 2018 the company appeared mash shape packaging. This is a flimsy, strong material that is totally recyclable. Presently, Samsung is shipping the Galaxy S10 in totally plastic-free boxes

“From the Galaxy S10 line’s design stage, we were deeply committed to developing eco-friendly packaging materials. We will continue to support international efforts to make our planet more sustainable by utilizing eco-friendly materials in more products.”-Ilseob Baek, Vice President of Reliability Group, Mobile Communications, Samsung Electronics”

Other than utilizing reused paper for the Galaxy S10 packaging, Samsung employs soy ink. This is created from soybeans and is a natural alternative to regular petroleum-based ink.