Sana Packaging Launches New Line of Recovered Ocean Plastic Cannabis Packaging

Sana Packaging evacuates four tons (8,000 pounds) of plastic waste from the ocean with their first orders of 100 percent recovered ocean plastic cannabis packaging.

Sana Packaging, a startup that designs and develops differentiated, sustainable and agreeable packaging solutions for the cannabis industry, launches a new line of 100 percent reclaimed ocean plastic cannabis packaging in partnership with Oceanworks. Sana Packaging recently shipped their first orders of 100 percent reclaimed ocean plastic packaging to customers across North America.

Oceanworks accomplices with accumulation and processing agents around the globe to bring confided in wellsprings of sea plastic materials to buyers anxious to utilize their buying power to make a difference.

“We’re really excited about our new product line,” said Ron Basak-Smith, co-founder and CEO of Sana Packaging. “With the help of our customers, our first run of reclaimed ocean plastic cannabis packaging removed four tons (8,000 pounds) of plastic waste from our oceans. We’re excited to see how much plastic waste we can continue to remove from our oceans moving forward. And of course, none of this would be possible without the folks over at Oceanworks.”

Sana Packaging’s leader product line is made using 100 percent plant-based and chemical-free hemp plastic. Presently, Sana Packaging is pleased to cooperate with Oceanworks to give the cannabis industry with packaging made using 100 percent recovered ocean plastic. Cannabis packaging waste is already making headlines and six of the 10 states with recreational cannabis are coastal states – seven counting Michigan, which borders four of the Great Lakes.

About Sana Packaging

Sana Packaging Inc. design and develops differentiated, sustainable and consistent packaging solutions for the cannabis business utilizing 100 percent plant-based hemp plastic and 100 percent recovered sea plastic. Sana Packaging is glad to be a “Made in the USA” organization.

About Oceanworks

Oceanworks Inc., established in 2016, expects to accelerate the removal of ocean plastic with the long haul goal of a sans plastic-free ocean. The Oceanworks Marketplace was made to interface the business network with checked wellsprings of sea plastic material gathered the world over. The Marketplace incorporates collectors, processors, manufacturers, brands and other stakeholders who all pledge to adhere to sourcing standards and to use the OceansMade™ mark to showcase product origin and authenticity. Marketplace members are working together to remove two million tons of ocean plastic and transform this material into sustainable products.