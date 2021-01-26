SBC and its Derivatives Market Research Report with Revenue, Gross Margin, Share and Future Prospects till 2026 | Dynasol, Sinopec, LCY Chemical

“

Growth forecast on “ SBC and its Derivatives Market size | Industry Segment by Applications ( Paving and Roofing, Footwear, Advanced Material, Adhesives, Sealants, and Coatings, Other), by Type ( Styrenic-Butadiene-Styrenic (SBS), Hydrogenated Styrenic Block Copolymers (HSBC), Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene (SIS)), Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, SBC and its Derivatives Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2026.

Los Angles United States, March 2020: The SBC and its Derivatives market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[SBC and its Derivatives Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the SBC and its Derivatives market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

The new report offers a powerful combination of latest, in-depth research studies on the SBC and its Derivatives market. The authors of the report are highly experienced analysts and possess deep market knowledge. Some of the key players operating in this Report are: Dynasol, Sinopec, LCY Chemical, PolyOne, TSRC, Versalis, A Schulman (Network Polymers), Asahi Kasei Elastomers, BASF, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Chi Mei, Denka, En Chuan Chemical Industries, ExxonMobil, Firestone Polymers, Huntsman, JSR, Kumho Petrochemical .

This report researches the worldwide SBC and its Derivatives market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global SBC and its Derivatives breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Styrenic block copolymers, commonly known as SBCs, belong to the family of thermoplastic elastomers. These polymers are consumed in bulk compared with other thermoplastic elastomers and exhibit properties similar to rubber, though they are processed as thermoplastics. They are added in additives and other high-performance polymeric compounds for the formulation of many products.

The paving and roofing segment dominated the market. The demand for SBC for paving and roofing applications is driven by the growth in infrastructural development in emerging countries, including India. Asphalt or bitumen used for roofing and paving applications require polymer modifiers to meet temperature and property requirements. SBC is the most common polymer used for bitumen modification. The growth of the real estate market in several developing countries will further fuel the adoption of SBCs and their derivatives.

Global SBC and its Derivatives market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2026, from xx Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for SBC and its Derivatives.

Factors that are responsible for propelling the market growth are looked upon in this research study. Authors of the report has also touched on the major challenges and threats to the overall growth to make the participants aware of the future risks. Current and future SBC and its Derivatives market trends that are estimated to impact the market growth are mentioned in the report. The report has also sketched out critical parameters like SBC and its Derivatives pricing, distribution, consumption, profit margin, supply, and revenue.

Market Segmentation:

Key Players:

Dynasol, Sinopec, LCY Chemical, PolyOne, TSRC, Versalis, A Schulman (Network Polymers), Asahi Kasei Elastomers, BASF, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Chi Mei, Denka, En Chuan Chemical Industries, ExxonMobil, Firestone Polymers, Huntsman, JSR, Kumho Petrochemical

Segment by Types:

Styrenic-Butadiene-Styrenic (SBS), Hydrogenated Styrenic Block Copolymers (HSBC), Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene (SIS)

Segment by Applications:

Paving and Roofing, Footwear, Advanced Material, Adhesives, Sealants, and Coatings, Other

Regional Growth

The report offers in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level SBC and its Derivatives markets, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

✒ Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size and CAGR of the global SBC and its Derivatives market in 2026?

• Which product will gain the highest demand in the global SBC and its Derivatives market?

• Which application could show the best growth in the global SBC and its Derivatives market?

• What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?

• Which players will lead the global SBC and its Derivatives market in the coming years?

• Which region will gain the largest share of the global SBC and its Derivatives market?

Research Methodology

✒ Data triangulation and market breakdown

✒ Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

✒ Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

✒ Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

