SBC Market Analysis by Current Industry Status & Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Target Audience and Forecast to 2026 | China Petrochemical Corporation, Dynasol, LCY Group

Growth forecast on “ SBC Market size | Industry Segment by Applications ( Paving and Roofing, Footwear, Advanced Material, Other), by Type ( Styrenic-Butadiene-Styrenic (SBS), Hydrogenated Styrenic Block Copolymers (HSBC), Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene (SIS)), Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, SBC Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2026.

Los Angles United States, March 2020: The SBC market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[SBC Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the SBC market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

The new report offers a powerful combination of latest, in-depth research studies on the SBC market. The authors of the report are highly experienced analysts and possess deep market knowledge. Some of the key players operating in this Report are: China Petrochemical Corporation, Dynasol, LCY Group, PolyOne, TSRC, Zeon Chemicals, LG Chemicals, Chevron Phillips, En Chuan Chemicals, JSR Corporation, Eastman Chemical, Kumho Petrochemicals .

This report researches the worldwide SBC market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global SBC breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Styrenic block copolymer is also known as SBC. They belong to the group of thermoplastic elastomers (TPE). TPE have rubber like properties and are processed as thermoplastics.

The SBS segment accounted for the major shares of this market. Factors such as the growth in adhesive and compounding applications and the high adoption of polymer-modified asphalt for paving and roofing applications will contribute to the growth of the styrenic-butadiene-styrenic block copolymer market in the coming years.

As per this market research report, the paving and roofing application segment will hold the maximum share of the SBC market until 2023. The increasing usage of SBC for bitumen modification, growth in global population and high infrastructural investments will drive the growth of the market in this segment.

Global SBC market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2026, from xx Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for SBC.

Factors that are responsible for propelling the market growth are looked upon in this research study. Authors of the report has also touched on the major challenges and threats to the overall growth to make the participants aware of the future risks. Current and future SBC market trends that are estimated to impact the market growth are mentioned in the report. The report has also sketched out critical parameters like SBC pricing, distribution, consumption, profit margin, supply, and revenue.

Market Segmentation:

Key Players:

China Petrochemical Corporation, Dynasol, LCY Group, PolyOne, TSRC, Zeon Chemicals, LG Chemicals, Chevron Phillips, En Chuan Chemicals, JSR Corporation, Eastman Chemical, Kumho Petrochemicals

Segment by Types:

Styrenic-Butadiene-Styrenic (SBS), Hydrogenated Styrenic Block Copolymers (HSBC), Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene (SIS)

Segment by Applications:

Paving and Roofing, Footwear, Advanced Material, Other

Regional Growth

The report offers in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level SBC markets, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

✒ Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size and CAGR of the global SBC market in 2026?

• Which product will gain the highest demand in the global SBC market?

• Which application could show the best growth in the global SBC market?

• What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?

• Which players will lead the global SBC market in the coming years?

• Which region will gain the largest share of the global SBC market?

Research Methodology

✒ Data triangulation and market breakdown

✒ Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

✒ Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

✒ Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

