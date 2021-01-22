Scandium Metal Market: Report on Growth Factors, Market Size, Statistical Analysis, and Forecast Till 2025

Scandium is a silvery metal that is soft and has a density of about three times that of water. And it is a transition metal and is also considered a rare earth element due to similar chemical properties (such as difficulty in extracting and in separating from other elements) and existence in the same ores

The worldwide market for Scandium Metal is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 73 million US$ in 2025, from 62 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

Due to the Scandium Metal special properties and no substitutes, in the coming years there is an increasing demand for Scandium Metal in the regions of North America, Europe, China, and Japan.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:-

Rusal

Stanford Materials Corp.

Metallica Minerals

Platina Resources Ltd.

Scandium International Mining Corp.

DNI Metals Inc.

Great Western Minerals Group

Intermix-met

….

Market Segment by Type, covers:-

Scandium Oxide 99.99%

Scandium Oxide 99.999%

Scandium Oxide 99.9995%

Scandium Metal Ingot

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:-

Aluminum-scandium Alloys

High-intensity Metal Halide Lamps

Lasers

SOFCs

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:-

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The Scandium Metal report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent Scandium Metal market segments and sub-segments.

Table of Content:-

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Scandium Metal Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)]

4 Global Scandium Metal Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Scandium Metal by Country

6 Europe Scandium Metal by Country

7 Asia-Pacific Scandium Metal by Country

8 South America Scandium Metal by Country

9 Middle East and Africa Scandium Metal by Countries

10 Global Scandium Metal Market Segment by Type

11 Global Scandium Metal Market Segment by Application

12 Scandium Metal Market Forecast (2020-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

