Scissor Lift market accounted for US$ 2,620.0 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account for US$ 3,682.1 Mn in 2025

The scissor lift market has experienced significant growth and adoption rate in the past few years and is expected to experience notable growth and adoption in years to come. One of the major reason for surged adoption of scissor lift is the rapidly increasing investment in construction and infrastructural development. The world is known to witness a dramatic increase in its urban population creating pressure on the construction industries to come up with a robust plan of action. Owing to this pressure the construction machinery manufacturers are encouraged to focus upon the development and updation of their present product lines. In the coming years, scissor lifts are projected to perform various tasks that comply with the forthcoming demands of the end users. These changes comprise of enhanced safety and maximizing capacity. The Scissor lifts are inherently safer and more practical than ladders. Also, these machine/equipment are considered as much more economical than various other powered lifting equipment, and thus they are among the frequently invested machinery in industries, especially construction and manufacturing. While investing in scissor lifts, there are myriad aspects that the investor looks upon. Safety, productivity, and efficiency are some of the critical elements of them.

The key companies profiled in this report include Terex Corporation, JLG Industries, Aichi Corporation, Haulotte Group, Linamar Corporation, MEC Aerial Work Platforms, Galmon (S) Pte Ltd, Wiese USA, EdmoLift AB, and Advance Lifts, Inc.

Asia-Pacific holds the second largest market share. The large role played by the governments of different countries based in the APAC region for supporting the infrastructure development is positively impacting the market. Further, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) of Singapore expects that the construction projects in Singapore during the year 2018 has reached around US$ 26.31 Bn. The constant development and rising need for housing in the region are further expected to influence the scissor lift equipment market during the forecast period.

The scissor lifts are made to move equipment or an individual in a vertical direction. These lifts are mainly used at the locations where normally scaffolding or a ladder would get used, however owing to safety concerns the manufacturing and construction industries are shifting to the adoption of scissor lifts. These lifts not only provide a secure platform for operation but also enables faster and optimized functioning of jobs. Considerable acceleration in the construction and infrastructural growth for snowballing urban population, majorly in developing economies contribute to the construction and retrofit market both. Thus the growth of construction at a significantly higher pace is expected to raise the demand for scissor lifts and are expected to moderately impact scissor lift market throughout the forecast period.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Scissor Lift Market Landscape Scissor Lift Market – Key Market Dynamics Scissor Lift Market – Global Market Analysis Scissor Lift Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Scissor Lift Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Scissor Lift Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Scissor Lift Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Scissor Lift Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

