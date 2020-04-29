Scratch-Resistant Glass Market Competitive Landscape Mapping the Trends and Outlook to 2027 | AGC, Corning, Crystalwise Technology, Edmund Optics, Guardian Glass, KYOCERA Corp

The scratch-resistant glass has outstanding properties in terms of strength and flexibility. These are light in weight and are used as protective coverings for electronic devices such as phones and PC. Also, these are now increasingly being used in automobiles for windshields and other glass apertures for weight reduction attributes. Thus, growing applicability in the automotive sector is expected to create lucrative growth prospects for the manufacturers in the coming years.

Leading Scratch-Resistant Glass Market Players: AGC Inc., Corning Incorporated, Crystalwise Technology Inc., Edmund Optics Inc., Guardian Glass, KYOCERA Corporation, Monocrystal (Energomera Group), Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd., Rubicon Technology, SCHOTT AG

The scratch-resistant glass market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the growth of the construction sector, coupled with increased demand from the automotive industry. Also, robust applications in tablets and smartphones further propel market growth. However, the usage of film lamination and coatings is a restraining factor in the growth of the scratch-resistant glass market. On the other hand, increasing penetration of smartphones in developing countries creates significant growth opportunities for the scratch-resistant glass market in the coming years.

The “Global Scratch-Resistant Glass Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the manufacturing and construction industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of scratch-resistant glass market with detailed market segmentation by product type, industry vertical, and geography. The global scratch-resistant glass market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading scratch-resistant glass market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global scratch-resistant glass market is segmented on the basis of product type and industry vertical. Based on product type, the market is segmented as chemically-strengthened glass and sapphire glass. On the basis of the industry vertical, the market is segmented as automotive, electronics, building and construction, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global scratch-resistant glass market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The scratch-resistant glass market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting scratch-resistant glass market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the scratch-resistant glass market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the scratch-resistant glass market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from scratch-resistant glass market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for scratch-resistant glass in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the scratch-resistant glass market.

