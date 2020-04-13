Scroll Compressor Market 2019-2027 / Growth Rate, Opportunities and Market Forecast

A scroll compressor, which is also known as a spiral compressor, scroll vacuum pump or scroll pump is a device which is used for compressing the air or any refrigerant. Thus it is used in the air conditioning industry, as an automobile charger and also as a vacuum pump. Thus it is mostly used in the HVAC industry. Scroll compressors consist of a scroll set, where one of the scrolls is fixed, and the other is orbiting.

The basic functioning process is the air trapping through the orbiting scroll and then its discharge through the other end after the 2.5 turns are completed. Hence gas pistons are not required in case of the scroll compressors, which lead to a 100% volumetric efficiency.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064643

This reduces the energy costs, reduces noise and vibration and makes them last longer due to less wear and tear as compared to standard piston compressors with movable parts. Due to their small size, they are also used in the cooling of the mainframe PCs and also in the water treatment plants.

End-users

The end users of the Global Scroll Compressor Marketmainly include the HVAC industries such as Air Conditioning Industry, Refrigeration Industry, and Ventilation Industry. The end users also include Water Treatment Industry and PC coolers.

Market Dynamics

Few factors promoting Global Scroll Compressor Market are its versatility and better features as compared to other compressors in the market. When a scroll compressor is operated in reverse, it acts as an expander,which increases its scope in the market. Also, the scroll compressors are used as the mainstream components for the central air-conditioning market. Hence due to the growing air-conditioning market, the demand for scroll compressors is also on the rise. The Global Scroll Compressor market was estimated to be around $1.5 Billion in 2016, and it is expected that the industry is stated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 2.5% up to the year 2024.

Due to its simple design, low maintenance, oil-free design and compact size, a greater number of industries are opting for the Scroll compressors for air compression. However, there are a few disadvantages also of using Scroll Compressors. One of the disadvantages is that in case of the compressor element fail, a whole new element has to be bought. Also, the discharged air is much hotter as compared to other compressors present in the market. These two factors are hindering the growth of the Scroll Compressor market.

Market Segmentation

The Global Scroll Compressor Market is segmented into the following categories:

1. Product:Horizontal Compressors, Vertical Scroll Compressors

2. Type: Fixed Scroll, Orbiting Scroll

3. Applications: Domestic, Industrial, Commercial, Refrigeration, Pharmaceutical, and Chemical.

4. Operation: Single Stage, Twin Stage

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064643

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Some of the major regions dominating in the Global Scroll Compressor Marketare North America, Europe, India, China, Japan and Southeast Asia. Currently, North America and China are dominating the Scroll Compressor Industry. Due to the rapid growth of the commercial air-conditioning and automotive industry in these two regions, the market for Scroll Compressors has also increased.

Key Players

The major players in this field are Denso, Danfoss, Emerson, Landa, SKF, GMCC, Panasonic, Johnson Controls – Hitachi, RECHI Group, LG, Samsung, Tecumseh, Bitzer, Carlyle Compressors and Fusheng Industrial.

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609