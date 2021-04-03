Security Advisory Services Market Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion By 2027

The security advisory services market was valued at US$ 8.85 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 37.86 Bn by 2027.

The security advisory service providers offer various IT and information security related services such as penetration testing, security program management, vulnerability management, incident response, compliance management, CISO advisory and support, and security risk management. To understand the potential risks and to enhance the overall company’s security framework, the security advisory services are availed by various stakeholders such as chief executive officers, chief information security officers, chief risk officers, boards of directors, chief information officers, and others. The global security advisory services market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period. The growing frequency & complexity of cyber-attacks and increasing trend of digital transformation are the major driving factors for the global security advisory services market. However, rising demand for security advisory services in APAC and European countries are likely to deliver substantial growth opportunities to improve market share for industry players in the near future.

For More Information, Ask For Sample Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008346/

Companies Profiles Cisco Systems, Inc.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Dimension Data Holdings PLC (NTT Group)

DXC Technology Company

Ernst & Young Ltd.

eSentire, Inc.

KPMG International Cooperative

PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited (PWC)

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Verizon

Lucrative Regional Security Advisory Services Market

Market Insights

Increasing risk of cyber-attacks drives the demand of security advisory services

In the past few years, the complexity and frequency of cyber-attacks involving APTs, ransomware and other advanced malwares is growing at an unprecedented rate. This scenario is creating a challenging environment for enterprises operating in data driven industries such as government, BFSI, energy & power, IT & telecom, and healthcare. The unprecedented growth in the number of cyber-attacks has further led to an increased need for security solutions and services across enterprises. According to McAfee Labs Threats Report (2019), the ransomware attacks increased by 118% in the first quarter of 2019 and many new ransomware are being detected at a regular basis. In general, most of the large scale cyber-attacks were focused on large enterprises and cyber criminals are using user-execution and spear-phishing file attachments to target the networks of these enterprises. In addition to the common attacks, the frequency of zero-day attacks is also increasing at a fast pace and cyber criminals are taking advantage of inadequate security systems employed by majority of enterprises globally. Hence, the need to understand potential threats, identify vulnerabilities, and take remedial steps to prevent & counter attacks is growing at a fast pace across enterprises. All these developments are expected to drive the growth of security advisory services market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Service Type Insights

In service type segment, CISO advisory and support captured the largest share in the global security advisory services market. The CISO advisory and support services help enterprises to build a strong security framework and save costs by utilizing temporary CISO services. The CISO advisory and support service providers offer strategic guidance, budgeting input, project support, and presentations to the board of the client companies. The rising number of security attacks and data breaches across industries is driving enterprises to strengthen their security framework and this will drive the growth of CISO advisory and support during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Global Security Advisory Services Market, by Service Type – 2018 & 2027

Enterprise Size Insights

The security advisory services market, by enterprise size, is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. The large enterprises segment captured dominating share in the global security advisory services market. To ensure security against growing cyber threats and to analyze the company’s existing security program, the large enterprises are investing in procuring security advisory services.

Industry Vertical Insights

Based on industry vertical, the global security advisory services market is categorized into IT and telecom, healthcare, energy and power, manufacturing, BFSI, government and public sector, and others. The BFSI segment dominated the security advisory services market, capturing the largest market share. Due to the availability of large volume of confidential and sensitive customer data’ the profitability, brand reputation, and compliance requirements in the BFSI sector are highly dependent on robust security measures taken by enterprises operating in this sector. The safety and security of customer and business data is a significant concern and priority in the BFSI industry. Hence, the growing demand for security solutions and services in the global BFSI sector is expected to drive the growth of security advisory services during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Ask For Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00008346/

Reason To Buy :

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global security advisory services market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global security advisory services market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.