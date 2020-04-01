Security Advisory Services Market Projected to reach US$ 37.86 Bn by 2027 | KPMG International Cooperative, and DXC Technology Company, Verizon

The global security advisory services market accounted for US$ 8.85 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.7% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 37.86 Bn by 2027.

North America leads the security advisory services market by region. North America region is characterized by the presence of well-developed countries such as the US and Canada, strong industry base, and high technology adoption. Due to high level of industry automation and prevalence of digital services among customers, the enterprises in this region are facing a huge risk from cyber-attacks and data breaches. In addition to this, the rising adoption of technologies such as cloud computing, internet of things (IoT), predictive analytics, and artificial intelligence in diverse industry verticals such as BFSI, healthcare, IT, telecom, manufacturing, and government is further increasing the vulnerability of systems and networks towards cyber-attacks and other security threats. The presence of fast growing countries, rising technology adoption, increasing number of connected devices, and digital transformation of processes & services are some of the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of security advisory services market in the APAC region. Other developing regions such as MEA and SAM are also projected to grow at a steady pace, owing to the increasing government initiatives to digitalize the economy with adoption of advanced technologies.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Ernst & Young Global Limited, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, KPMG International Cooperative, and DXC Technology Company, Verizon, Cisco, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, eSentire, Inc., and Dimension Data

Researchers conducting the research also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent amendments in the government regulation and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

The report profiles the key players in the industry along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Security Advisory Services market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Scope of the report:

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

Most important Type of Security Advisory Services covered in this report are:

Penetration Testing

Security Program Management

Vulnerability Management

Incident Response

Compliance Management

CISO Advisory and Support

Security Risk Management

Most important Industry Vertical of Security Advisory Services covered in this report are:

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Energy and Power

Manufacturing

BFSI

Government and Public Sector

Others

Key points from Table of Content:

1.Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Key Takeaways

4. Security Advisory Services Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5. Security Advisory Services Market Landscape

6. Security Advisory Services Market – Global Market Analysis

7. Security Advisory Services Market Analysis- By Service Type

8. Security Advisory Services Market Analysis- By Enterprise Size

9. Security Advisory Services Market Analysis- By Industry Vertical

10. Global Security Advisory Services Market – Geographic Analysis

11. Security Advisory Services Market-Industry Landscape

12. Company Profiles

13. Appendix

The report conducts a detailed analysis of the evolving market dynamics

It gives a holistic view of various drivers and restraints operating in the market

The forecast spans 6 years and predicts the prospective progress of the sector

It categorizes the prominent product segments and their future growth scenario

The market insights derived after a thorough investigation of the industrial segments and subsegments enable readers make informed decisions.

