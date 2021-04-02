Security Awareness Computer-Based Training Market- By Type, Component, Industry, Region – Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2019-2025)
The global Security Awareness Computer-Based Training market was valued at $XX million in 2019, and our analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2025.
KnowBe4
Cofense (PhishMe)
InfoSec Institute
Proofpoint
SANS Institute
Terranova
Inspired eLearning
Ninjio
MediaPRO
The Defence Works
Barracuda Networks
Global Learning Systems
Symantec
Cybrary
Sophos
Security Innovation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Web Services APIs
Thin Client Applications
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Education
Manufacturing
Telecom & IT
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Security Awareness Computer-Based Training status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Security Awareness Computer-Based Training development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Security Awareness Computer-Based Training are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
