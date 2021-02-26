Security Information and Event Management Market Research on Security Information and Event Management Market 2019 and Analysis to 2025
An Overview of the Global Security Information and Event Management Market
The global Security Information and Event Management market study touches on the growth prospects of the market during the historic period (2014-2018) as well as the forecast period (2019-2029). The report introspects the various factors that are projected to influence the growth trajectory of the Security Information and Event Management market including the trends, drivers, and restraints.
The report offers a segment-wise analysis of the global Security Information and Event Management market wherein the value, market share and growth of each segment is provided in detail. On the basis of product type, the Security Information and Event Management market is bifurcated into product 1, product 2, product 3, and product 4. In addition, based on the application type, the market is segmented into application 1, application 2, application 3, and application 4.
The report outlines the current competitive landscape of the global Security Information and Event Management market and throws light on the developments made by key vendors in the market. Some of most established players taken into consideration include:
The report provides a region-wise analysis of the global Security Information and Event Management market and tracks the major developments, technological advances, regulatory changes, and other factors that are forecasted to impact the growth of the market in each region.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Hewlett Packard
McAfee
LogRhythm
Splunk
AlienVault
BlackStratus
EventTracker
Dell Technologies
Fortinet
Micro Focus
SolarWinds
Symantec
Tenable Network Security
TIBCO Software
Trustwave
ZOHO Corp
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Log and event management
Firewall security management
Patch management
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
Government
Healthcare
Telecom and Information Technology (IT)
Energy and utility
Retail and hospitality
Education and academia
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The presented study provides a thorough analysis for the following information:
- Year-on-year growth assessment of the various regional markets
- Evolving consumption trends of each market segment
- Recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and research activities within the Security Information and Event Management market
- Growth analysis of the different products, applications, and end use industries
- Historical and future trends influencing the prospects of the Security Information and Event Management market during the forecast period
The well-researched study provides answers to some key questions such as:
- What is the most prominent trends that can be observed in the global Security Information and Event Management market?
- What are the various factors expected to shape the growth of the global Security Information and Event Management market?
- Which recent innovations or product launches in the Security Information and Event Management market are making the headlines?
- What is the USP of the top selling products in the Security Information and Event Management market?
- What is the most preferred growth strategy adopted by market players?
