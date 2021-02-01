Security Labels Market To Analyze Competitive Developments Till 2026 | 3M; AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION; CCL Industries; Honeywell International Inc.; others

Security Labels Market: Inclusive Insight

Global Security Labels Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 22.78 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 32.86 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.69% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth of the e-commerce industry and need for theft protection measures and solutions.

The Security Labels Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Security Labels market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology.

The well-established Key players in the market are: 3M; AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION; CCL Industries; Honeywell International Inc.; UPM Raflatac; tesa SE – A Beiersdorf Company; OpSec Security, Inc.; Brady Worldwide, Inc.; Covectra, Inc.; MEGA FORTRIS GROUP; SEIKO HOLDINGS CORPORATION; Security Labels International; Sandora Sales and Manufacturing Ltd.; are few of the major competitors present in the market.

In January 2019, CCL Industries announced that they had acquired Easy2Name Limited, provider of durable, kid’s labels for the UK region. The acquisition will help in expanding the product offerings related to labels and adhesives for the e-commerce business segments.

Security Labels Market Trends | Industry Segment by Functionality (Branding Labels, Identification, Informative, Others), Material (Plastic, Foil, Paper), Type (Bar Codes, Radio Frequency Identification, Holographic, NFC, Others), Composition (Facestock, Release Liner, Adhesive), Form (Reels, Sheets), Application (Bottles & Jars, Boxes & Cartons, Bags & Pouches, Others), End-User (Food & Beverages, Retail, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Electrical, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Security labels are sticker-like packaging products that are integrated on the overall packaging products to protect the contents of the package and ensure the consumers that the contents have not been interfered with. These labels also protect the product from being stolen from warehouses or stores because they are equipped with various protective measures as well as informative measures. Readers of these security labels provide the unique information associated with each content, its origination and contents. Whereas, if the product is being stolen, the machines incorporated at the entry and exit gates of various retail stores scan the product and identify if the labels have been removed at the billing counter or not.

Market Drivers:

Increasing need for theft protection and content interference protection; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Growth in the manufacturing and demands of consumer goods has resulted in increased demand for the product

Market Restraints:

Absence of regulations and standards for the security labels quality and requirements; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials restricting the market from reaching its complete potential

