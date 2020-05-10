Security Paper Market Status and Future Development Trends by 2026 | Giesecke+Devrient, De La Rue plc, Fedrigoni, Security Papers Limited, GOZNAK, others

Data Bridge Market Research has published a new report titled Security Paper Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Giesecke+Devrient, De La Rue plc, Fedrigoni, Security Printing & Minting Corporation of India Ltd., Security Papers Limited, GOZNAK, China Banknote Printing and Minting, Drewsen specialty papers GmbH & Co. KG, Document Security Systems, Inc., Simpson Security Papers, CIOTOLA SRL, Crane Co, Pura Group., EPL-House, SPM – Security Paper Mill, Inc., HG Technology Sdn Bhd.

Global security paper market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.75% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.

What ideas and concepts are covered in the report?

– The assessments accounted by all the zones and the market share registered by each region is mentioned in the report.

– The study sums up the product consumption growth rate in the applicable regions along with their consumption market share.

– Data regarding the Security Paper Industry market consumption rate of all the provinces, based on applicable regions and the product types is inculcated in the report.

Region-based analysis of the Security Paper Industry market:

– The Security Paper Industry market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

Unique structure of the report

In April 2019, Authentix announced that they have acquired Security Print Solutions so that they can expand their tax stamps and increase security technology offering. This acquisition will help the company expand their security technologies so that they can support tax recovery programs for government. This will help the company to strengthen their position in the market.

Security Paper Market Trends | Industry Segment by Component (Substrates, Watermarks, Threads, Holograms, Others), Application (Bank Notes, Passports, Identity Cards, Certificates, Legal& Government Documents, Cheques, Stamps, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Security paper is used for the security printing which is usually used to identify or verify that documents are original. They are widely used in different types of documents such as government document, birth certificates, academic and qualification document among others. They are usually a watermark, threads, hologram or substrates. These papers are designed in such a way that they usually have high strength and opacity. They are widely used in applications such as certificates, stamps, identity card, passports among others. They are made cotton- fibre and as compared to normal paper it is not easy to tear them and their lifetime is two years.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for visa and passports due to rising tourism will also drive the market growth

Rising awareness about frauds among consumer will also drive the market

Increasing reprinting of legal documents will also drive market

Technological advancement and development in security paper will also propel the market

Demonetization of currency notes will also act as a driver for the market

Market Restraints:

Increasing digitization worldwide is restraining the growth of this market

Strict government regulation related to security paper will hamper the market

Rising prevalence for online banking among population will also restrain market

Increasing Disposable Income

Rising disposable income of the population is believed to positively impact the growth of the smart furniture over the forecast period. Further, changing lifestyle of the people such as increasing preference for smart furniture is anticipated to intensify the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

However, high cost of Security Paper products is one of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

At the Last, Security Paper industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

