Security Testing Market 2016: Growth, Emerging Trends and Forecast By 2022

Security testing is process which checks the security system of an IT system for proper functionality i.e. it checks that the security system is working properly in protecting the system.

Due to the logical limitations of a security system just installing one and passing it is not enough to ensure the proper protection of the data. Therefore, the need of security testing. Due to the increasing use of web and mobile applications by various industries the risk of cyber threats has increased. This requires for a full proofed security system which is checked by the security testing process.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065214

Market Dynamics

The drivers of the security testing market are as under:

The use of mobile and web applications in various organizations are sky high. But the risk of security and cyber threats ahs also increased which is the main driver of security testing market as organizations want to protect their data.

The second main driver of this market is the government mandates and policies which make security testing mandatory at various kevel in an organization.

The advent of Internet of things (IoT) and Bring your own Device (BYOD) employees in various organizations is also a driving factor.

The roadblocks faced by Security Testing are as follows:

The major roadblock for the growth of this market is the lack of awareness and limited knowledge about security testing among its potential buyers which will involve awareness initiatives which are time consuming.

The high costs for maintenance and excessive deployment costs also pose hindrance in the development of these markets.

Lack of professionals and domain specific tools also threat the development of this market.

Market Segmentation

The market for Security Testing is segmented on the basis of deployment mode, type, organisation size, tool, industry vertical and region.

On the basis of Deployment Mode

o On-premises

o Cloud

On the basis of Type

o Device Security Testing

o Application security Testing

> By services

Cloud Application Security Testing

Mobile Application Security Testing

Web Application Mobile Testing

> By type

Static Application Security testing (SAST)

Dynamic Application Security Testing(DAST)

o Network Security Testing

Out of these segments Application Security Testing has the highest expected CAGR. This is due to the employment of BYOD and Internet of Things which has connected various applications whose security is top concern or various organisations.

On the basis of Organisation Size

o Large Enterprises

o Small and Medium Enterprises (SME’s)

On the basis of Tool

o Automated Testing Tools

o Web Testing Tools

o Penetration Testing Tools

o Code Review Tools

On the basis of Industry Vertical

o BFSI

o Healthcare

o Retail

o IT and telecom

o Government and public utilities

o Others

On the basis of Region

o North America

o Europe

o Asia Pacific

o Latin America

o Middle east and Africa

Geographic Analysis

Geographically the market is segmented into three different regions: North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America Middle East. North America is the leading region in the global market. This is attributed to technological advancements in the IT sector in the region, easy and rapid adoption of new technology and this is followed by Europe which has the second largest share due to the policies in the region like Bring your Own Device (BYOD) in various organisations and the rapid adoption of security testing in various end user verticals like defence and government sector agencies.

However, Asia pacific is expected to show the largest growth in the forecasted period due to the realisation of importance of security testing software by various organisations and the investments to improve security in various industrial verticals. Japan due to its major production of mobile d devices is also expected to fuel the security testing market in this region.

Request For Full Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065214

Key Players

The key players who are driving the market of Security testing and determine its future are, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Qualys, Inc. (U.S.), Veracode (U.S.), WhiteHat Security (U.S.), Applause App Quality, Inc. (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.), Checkmarx (Israel), : Cisco Systems UL LLC (Netherlands), and Intertek Group plc. (U.K.).

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email:[email protected]

Phone:+1 313 462 0609