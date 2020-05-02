Self-Healing Grid Market Bolstered by Booming Industry Demand with featuring leading key players to 2027

The “Global Self-Healing Grid Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the energy and power industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of self-healing grid market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, end user and geography. The global self-healing grid market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading self-healing grid market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The self-healing grids comprise of software, sensors, and automated controls to improve reliability and assure grid stability. It utilizes digital components and real-time communication technologies to provide real-time monitoring and rapid isolation. Hence, a self-healing grid is capable of reducing power outages and minimize their length upon their occurrence. The continuous technological advancements in the energy sector and growing power demand is leading to significant developments by the companies in the self-healing market during the forecast period.

The self-healing grid market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing need to protect electric utilities from cyber-attacks, coupled with the legislative mandates and government policies. Complexity in the generation of distributed energy is further likely to propel the market growth. However, the high initial cost involved in the deployment of self-healing grid technologies is a factor that discourages the growth of the self-healing grid market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the advancements in communication technologies and modernization of aging grid infrastructure offer lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the self-healing grid market in the future.

The global self-healing grid market is segmented on the basis of component, application, and end user. Based on component, the market is segmented as hardware and software & services. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as distribution lines and transmission lines. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as public utility and private utility.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global self-healing grid market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The self-healing grid market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting self-healing grid market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the self-healing grid market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the self-healing grid market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from self-healing grid market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for self-healing grid in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the self-healing grid market.

The report also includes the profiles of key self-healing grid companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

ABB Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Eaton Corporation

General Electric Company

Infosys Limited

Landis+Gyr

Oracle Corporation

S&C Electric Company

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Self-Healing Grid Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Self-Healing Grid Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Self-Healing Grid Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Self-Healing Grid Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

