Self-Healing Hydrogels Market May See a Big Move | Johnson & Johnson Services, Cardinal Health, 3M, Coloplast, Boston Scientific

According to the latest report by Data Bridge Market Research, “Global Self-Healing Hydrogels Market, By Type (Chemical Crosslinking, Physical Crosslinking), Application (Tissue Engineering & Regeneration, Polymer Scaffolds, Drug Delivery System, Sealant, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026”.

About this Self-Healing Hydrogels Market: Self-healing hydrogels can be described as the special polymer products, which have the ability to heal them when the bonds present inside the polymer chain, are broken and achieve the original bonding between these polymer chains. They also have high water contents and a structure similar to a net which develops the ability to achieve elasticity in its structure.

Few of the Major Market Competitors Currently Working In The Self-Healing Hydrogelss Market are Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Cardinal Health, 3M, Coloplast, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smith & Nephew, Derma Sciences Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., DowDuPont, PAUL HARTMANN AG, Momentive, Ocular Therapeutix Inc., ConvaTec Group PLC, Ashland, Evonik Industries AG, Cosmo Bio USA, MPM Medical LLC., Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Hollister Incorporated, Medline Industries Inc., Gentell Inc., and Alliqua.com.

Market Drivers:

Increased demand of effective wound care devices amid growing cases of critical injuries and wounds worldwide

Increase in applicable markets & industries of the product is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

High production cost and complex production process of the products is expected to restrain the market growth

Hydrogels are known to be reactive products and these reactions are expected to be associated external environmental factors, which is expected to restrain the market growth

Global Self-Healing Hydrogels Market Detailed Segmentation:-

By Type

Chemical Crosslinking

Physical Crosslinking

By Application

Tissue Engineering & Regeneration

Polymer Scaffolds

Drug Delivery System

Sealant

Others

Global Self-Healing Hydrogels Market: Research Methodology

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, Alliqua announced an agreement with Celularity regarding the acquisition of Alliqua’s biologic wound care business for USD 29 million. The transaction is expected to progress both company’s long-term future.

In October 2018, Boston Scientific Corporation announced the completion of its acquisition of Augmenix, with the company developing “SpaceOAR Hydrogel System”.

