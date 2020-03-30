Self-Service BI Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2026 By Top Key Players Are MapR Technologies, Inc., RapidMiner

To meet the strategic as well as specific needs of the organization or business, a comprehensive market research report has to be in place. All the data of this SELF-SERVICE BI report is exceptionally useful to the clients and businesses for making decisions related to revenue, investment, import, export and consumption. Geographical scope of the products is also carried out comprehensively for the major global areas such as Asia, North America, South America, and Africa which helps define strategies for the product distribution in those areas. Competitive landscape is explored in terms of product range, strategies, and future prospects of the key players of the ICT industry.

Global self-service BI market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 15.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

List of Major competitors in SELF-SERVICE BI market-: MapR Technologies, Inc., RapidMiner, Inc., Birst, Inc., ALTERYX, INC, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., TIBCO Software Inc., QlikTech International AB, MicroStrategy Incorporated., TABLEAU SOFTWARE., SAS Institute Inc., SAP SE, Oracle, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Sisense Inc.,Domo, Inc., Logi Analytics, TARGIT., Hitachi Vantara Corporation, JSC PROGNOZ and others

Further, this report classifies the SELF-SERVICE BI market dependent on regions, application, end-user, and type.

Scope of the Report

Global Self-Service BI Market Type (Software,Services), Business Function (Finance, Marketing, Sales, Operations, Human Resources (HR)), Application (Fraud and Security Management,Sales and Marketing Management, Predictive Asset Maintenance, Risk and Compliance Management,Customer Engagement and Analysis, Supply Chain Management and Procurement, Operations Management, Other Applications), Deployment Model (On-Premises, On-Demand), Industry Vertical (Healthcare and Life Sciences,Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Manufacturing Retail and Ecommerce, Telecommunications and IT, Transportation and Logistics, Media and Entertainment, Energy and Utilities, Government and Defense, Others)

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

Research analysts and experts have utilized excellent market research tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Primary and Secondary research analysis to define, describe and evaluate the competitive landscape of the SELF-SERVICE BI market.

Factors affecting the SELF-SERVICE BI Market’s Dynamics-:

This section describes the overall market impacting factors which is very essential to evaluate as it somehow reduces risk associated with the SELF-SERVICE BI market.

Market Drivers:

Emergence of cloud computing in Bi market is fueling the market growth

Rising adoption by small and medium businesses is a driver for this market

Growing volume of business data is driving the market growth

Increasing demand for In-depth competitive insights is a driver for this market

Market Restraints:

High investment costs hinders the growth of the market

Poor data governance process is restraining the market growth

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Part 01: Self-Service BI Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global Self-Service BI Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global Self-Service BI Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America Self-Service BI Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe Self-Service BI Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific Self-Service BI Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America Self-Service BI Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Self-Service BI by Countries

