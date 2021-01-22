Semiconductor IP Market– Synopsys, Imagination Technologies, Cadence, Ceva, Verisillicon

Premium Market Insights reports titled “Semiconductor IP Market” and forecast to 2024 gives a detailed analysis of the market with key company profiles. Semiconductor IP market is evaluated based on two segments i.e., by type and application and covers essential statistics and details for current and future market scenarios. The report actively includes informative aspects relating to product developments, launches, and trends, to assist market players, shareholders, and investors in strategic decision making.

Semiconductor IP is a chip layout design, unit of logic, which is reusable. In addition, it is also the intellectual property of only one party. Such IP core can be either used by or owned by one party. These IP cores are used as the building blocks within FPGA logic designs or ASIC chip designs.

Rise in demand for the modern system on chip (SoC) design and reduction in production and design cost majorly drive the market. Despite such advantages, fluctuations in the development or functionality of the chips impedes the growth of this market. In the near future, rise in demand for the consumer electronics, and new technological developments is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the semiconductor IP market.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

ARM

Synopsys

Imagination Technologies

Cadence

Ceva

Verisillicon

eMemory Technology

Rambus

Lattice (Silicon Image)

Sonics

The insights also cover the production, value, market share, and growth rate of these top manufacturers and investigate the competitive landscapes for a better understanding of the market scenario.

