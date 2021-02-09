Sepsis Therapeutics Market – Generate Massive Revenue in Upcoming Future 2015-2021

Sepsis is a serious medical condition that is characterized by an uncontrolled immune response to an infection and is a leading cause of mortality worldwide. This irresistible immune response of a patient is also known as Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome (SIRS). In severe cases of sepsis, the infection leads to a significant drop in blood pressure named as septic shock. The septic shock will instantaneously lead to failure of other organs of the body namely lungs, kidneys and liver that finally leads to death of patient. The most common symptoms associated with the sepsis include:

Fever above 101.3 F or below 95 F

Respiratory rate higher than 90 beats per minute

Heart rate higher than 90 beats a minute.

According to Journal of Global Health (JOGH), it has been estimated that in the U.S. approximately 500,000 to 660,000 new cases of sepsis were found each year and occurs in 1% to 2% of all hospitalizations in the U.S. Despite the atrociousness of the healthcare issue, very limited treatment options have been introduced into the market over the past decades and the mortality rate due to sepsis related conditions remains high. The only therapeutic product currently approved in the U.S. for the treatment of sepsis is Xigris. This product is not widely accepted owing to its high cost, adverse effects and concerns about its efficacy.

The market for sepsis therapeutics will be driven by rise in base of geriatric population and growing incidence of sepsis among the elderly population. Moreover, large number of therapeutic drugs under different phases of clinical trials, innovation of novel treatment options for the treating septic shock will further drive the growth of this market. However, lack of early diagnostic test for detecting sepsis conditions and lack of awareness among the patients could pose a challenge for the growth of this market.

Geographically, the biggest market for sepsis therapeutics is North America, followed by Europe and Asia. North America leads the market owing to high incidence of sepsis disorder and growing awareness among the patients about sepsis complications.

