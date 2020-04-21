Service Delivery Automation Market 2020 Analysis by Overview, Growth, Top Companies, Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2026

Verified Market Research adds new research report on market size for Service Delivery Automation and regional forecasts for 2020-2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Service Delivery Automation market, taking into account market dynamics, segmentation, geographic expansion, the competitive landscape, and various other key issues. The market analysts who prepared the report have thoroughly examined the Service Delivery Automation market and provided reliable and accurate data. They understand the needs of the industry and customers, so they can easily focus on the issues that end users have been looking for. The research report provides an analysis of an assessment of existing and upcoming trends in which players can invest. It also includes an assessment of the players’ financial prospects and the nature of the competition.

Global Service Delivery Automation Market was valued at USD 1.95 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 18.80 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 28.63% from 2017 to 2025.

This report includes the following Companies; We can also add other companies you want:

Blue Prism

Uipath SRL

IBM Corporation

Xerox Corporation

Exilant Technologies Private Limited

Softomotive Solutions

Celaton Limited

Genfour

Nice Systems

Arago Us

Sutherland Global Services

Automation Anywhere

Ipsoft