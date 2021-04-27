Service Market for Data Center Market 2020-2026 || Leading players – IBM Corporation, Schneider Electric Inc., Cisco, Dell, FUJITSU, Vertiv Group Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Equinix Inc.

This wide ranging Service Market for Data Center market analysis document underlines thorough investigation of current scenario of the global market, which covers several market dynamics. Moreover, for the businesses, it is the most important to get knowhow of consumer’s demands, preferences, attitudes and their changing tastes about the specific product which can be studied via this report. To get knowledge of all the above things, this market report is made transparent, wide-ranging and supreme in quality. Service Market for Data Center Market business research report is prepared with the detailed market analysis performed by a team of industry experts, skilful analysts, dynamic forecasters and knowledgeable researchers.

Global service market for data center market is registering a healthy CAGR of 14.80% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the growing complexities in data center and surging need for reduction of OPEX and CAPEX.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global service market for data center market are Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Schneider Electric, Inc., Cisco, Dell, FUJITSU, Vertiv Group Corp., Hitachi, Ltd., Equinix, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, Netmagic Solutions, Tata Communications, Reliance Industries Limited, Capgemini, HCL Technologies Limited, Sungard Availability Services, CenturyLink, Verizon, KDDI CORPORATION, NTT DATA Corporation, AT&T Intellectual Property, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. , among others.

Market Definition: Global Service Market for Data Center Market

Data centers are networked computers and storage equipment that assist companies to organize process and disseminate big quantities of applications. Data centers are important assets in day-to-day operations and are a focal point as companies rely on information center services, applications, and data.

Segmentation: Global Service Market for Data Center Market

Service Market for Data Center Market : By Service Type

Design and consulting

Installation and deployment

Professional

Training and development

Support and maintenance

Service Market for Data Center Market : By Tier Type

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

Tier 4

Service Market for Data Center Market : By End-User

Cloud providers

Colocation providers

Enterprises

Service Market for Data Center Market : By Data Center Type

Small data centers

Mid-sized data centers

Large data center

Service Market for Data Center Market : By Industry

BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance)

IT and telecom

Government and defense

Healthcare

Education

Retail

Energy

Manufacturing

Others

Service Market for Data Center Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Service Market for Data Center Market:

In March 2017, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has launched Pointnext. It is a newly redefined organization of technology services devoted to assisting businesses accelerate their digital transformations and make the required company results a reality. By launching this technology HPE has redefined technology services organization.

In May 2016, Schneider Electric has launched StruxureWare Data Center Operation v8.0. It involves fresh features that allow greater visibility of assets for important data center stakeholders, such as tenants in colocation settings, across IT and equipment. This launch enables business growth.

Competitive Analysis: Service Market for Data Center Market

Global service market for data center market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of service market for data center market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Service Market for Data Center Market :Drivers

Surging need for reduction of operational costs of data centers is driving the growth of the market

Increasing investments on data center technology is helping in the growth of the market

Growing complexities in data centers is flourishing the growth of the market

Surging initiatives from government drives the growth of the market

Service Market for Data Center Market: Restraints

Increasing preference for services of third party data center hinders the market growth

