Service Robotics Market 2019 Key Trends, Growth, Share, Size, Analysis and Forecast to 2022 – Embraer S.A., Public Joint Stock Company United Aircraft Corporation, GE Aviation

The robotics industry has evolved substantially in the last decade. Various technological advances have made it possible for robots to possess interactive capabilities along with mobility. This allows them to recognize gestures and commands, and thereby assist human beings in various tasks. A service robot operates partially or completely autonomously to complete tasks that either aid human beings or involve equipment, typically performing a job that is dull, dirty, inconveniently located, dangerous or repetitive. However, service robots are unable to perform manufacturing operations. There are two kinds of service robots: personal service robots and professional service robots. Personal robots are domestic robots that are capable of performing simple household chores, such as operating kitchen appliances, letting the cat out, watering plants and feeding pets, with the utmost accuracy. Professional service robots are operated by trained operators who are able to monitor the robot.

Key players profiled in the report include Airbus SE, The Boeing Company, Bombardier, Inc., Service Robotics Corporation of China, Ltd., Embraer S.A., Public Joint Stock Company United Aircraft Corporation, GE Aviation, United Technologies Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation and Leonardo-Finmeccanica S.p.a

This category of robots includes delivery robots in offices or hospitals, rehabilitation robots, cleaning robots for public places, fire-fighting robots, and surgery robots in hospitals. Research suggests that the growing ageing population, growing need for labour in emerging nations and venture capital investments have enabled the service robotics market to gain momentum. The exceptional features of these robots (for instance, they are easy to use and easy to integrate) would widen their scope of application. It is projected that service robots would act as assistants to humans, provide a knowledge base for humans and co-ordinate activities with other systems and devices in the foreseeable future. These robots have potential application in unmanned ground vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles, agriculture, mining and forestry. The key players in the market are Aldebaran Robotics, Toyota, Honda Motors, Applied Machine Intelligence, Bosa Nova Concepts, Dreambots Ltd, Evolution Robotics, International Corporation, Fujisoft Inc, Engineered Arts Ltd., Samsung Electronics, Sony Corp. and Exact Dynamics. Companies are developing and refining automation techniques in order to gain traction in the market.

To enable an in-depth analysis, the global service robotics market is segmented based on application and regions. Service robots perform either personal or professional tasks. Personal robots perform tasks related to the household, education and entertainment. The different kinds of professional robots are rehabilitation robots, cleaning robots for public places, fire-fighting robots, and surgery robots in hospitals. Analysis is conducted across different regions, namely, North America, Europe, APAC and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

