Shale Gas market witness to grow significantly during 2020-2026 with focuses on major key players Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Antero Resources Corporation, BNK Petroleum Inc., Chesapeake., Chevron Corporation

Global shale gas market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.96% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This report contains the data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Antero Resources Corporation, BNK Petroleum Inc., Chesapeake., Chevron Corporation, EQT, Pioneer Natural Resources Company., Range Resources Corporation., Royal Dutch Shell, SM ENERGY, Equinor ASA, Repsol, MARATHON OIL COMPANY, Mitsubishi Corporation Exploration Co., Ltd., Quicksilver Resources, Cabot Oil & Gas, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited., JUNEX INC. among others.

Highlights of the Report

o The report offers a 360-degree overview of the Market, primarily emphasizing on growth drivers, restraints, market trends, size, share, growth, challenges, new recent developments and opportunities of the market.

o It provides collaborative information about the competitive landscape of the market, names of market vendors, market segmentation on the basis of application, type, and others, and current logging-while-drilling market trends and industry developments.

o The report also throws light on strategies such as company collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, production analysis, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations and up-gradation of the older versions, investments in research and development, and other strategies adopted by the market players.

Following 15 Chapters represents the Market globally:

Chapter 1, enlist the goal of global Market covering the market introduction, product image, market summary, development scope, Market presence;

Chapter 2, studies the key global Market competitors, their sales volume, market profits and price of Market in 2020 and 2026;

Chapter 3, shows the competitive landscape view of global Market on the basis of dominant market players and their share in the market growth in 2020 and 2026;

Chapter 4, conducts the region-wise study of the global Market based on the sales ratio in each region, and market share from 2020 to 2026;

Chapter 5,6,7,8 and 9 demonstrates the key countries present in these regions which have revenue share in Market;

Chapter 10 and 11 describes the market based on Market product category, wide range of applications, growth based on market trend, type and application 2020 to 2026;

Chapter 12 shows the global Market plans during the forecast period from 2020 to 2026 separated by regions, type, and product application.

Chapter 13, 14, 15 mentions the global Market sales channels, market vendors, dealers, market information and study conclusions, and appendix and data sources.

Market Definition: Global Shale Gas Market

Shale gas is a type of natural gas that can be generated from shale rocks and deposits underneath earth. It is the most important source of natural gas in United States and is expected to be a potential source of energy for the rest of the world. It is believed that the shale gas has reduced the greenhouse gas emission in the environment.

Market Drivers:

Easy availability of abundant source of shale gas will help to drive the growth of the market in the forecast period

Decreased prices of natural gas and environmental protection is another factor that will uplift the growth of the market

Innovation and technological advancement in extraction of shale gas will augment the market growth

Increased growth in the supply and distribution infrastructure may help in the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Extraction of chemicals and waste into water bodies may hinders the growth of the market

Huge amount of capital is being invested for shale gas project is restricting the growth of the market

Horizontal drilling can badly affect the environment that will inhibit the market growth

Segmentation: Global Shale Gas Market

By Application Type

Power Generation

Industrial and Manufacturing Applications

Residential Applications

Commercial Applications

Transportation

By Technique Type

Horizontal Drilling

Horizontal drilling

Fracture stimulation

Hydraulic Fracturing

Water

Chemicals

Proppants

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, PDC Energy, Inc announced that they had acquired SRC ENERGY INC. to form the second largest shale oil and gas producer in Colorado’s DJ Basin. The production capacity of the company will increase up to 200,000 barrel of oil equivalent per day reducing the general and administrative cost estimating around savings of up to USD 40 million with the completion of next year

In April 2019, Chevron Corporation acquired Anadarko petroleum to become the dominant shale oil producer. This helps to improve the position of the company in the whole world as it become 7th largest oil producing company. The opening of the new pipeline will boost the second half of 2019 as they deliver more oil to the gulf coast refiners in the new and growing export market. This will provide a highly effective boost towards the revenue generation of the company while enhancing the shale oil and natural gas production

