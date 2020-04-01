Shale Gas Processing Equipment Market Projected to Reach $13.5 billion by 2026 – Schlumberger, Sivalls, Van Air Systems, Croft Production Systems, Koch

Sameer Joshi

Shale Gas Processing Equipment Market was valued at $4.5 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $13.5 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Shale gas is a natural gas, trapped within shale formation deep inside the earth. It is drilled and extracted by breaking the shale formation, refined, processed and transported for commercial purposes. Apart from processed and refined shale gas, raw shale oil is also used as raw fuel, hydrogen production and other uses. During the processing and refining phase, shale gas is refined as well treated with the help of a series of equipment, which are known as shale gas processing equipment. This research study focuses on the overall equipment used in the processing that includes compressors & pumps, electrical machinery, heat exchangers, internal combustion engines, measuring & controlling devices and others. Separators and filters, hydrator/glycol dehydrator, injection systems and storage tanks are some of the other equipment that are used during several processes to remove impurities and store purified gas.

The Global shale gas processing equipment market is segmented on the basis of component and region. On the basis of component, the global market is studied across compressors & pumps, electrical machinery, heat exchangers, internal combustion engines, measuring & controlling devices and others. Others segment includes separators & filters, hydrator/glycol dehydrator, injection systems and storage tanks.

The major key players operating in the global shale gas processing equipment industry include Schlumberger Ltd, Sivalls, Inc, Van Air Systems, Croft Production Systems, Inc., Koch Industries, Inc., Pall Corporation, PEMCO, Burckhardt Compression AG, Gas Processing Equipment, ATB Riva Calzoni S.p.A. One of the recent trends observed in this market includes penetration of small-scale manufacturers, who are dealing with only single of dual product lines.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building

– It outlines the current trends and future scenario of the market from 2019 to 2026 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets

– Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market

– The key drivers, restraints and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study

– The profiles of key players along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report

