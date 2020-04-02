Shisha Tobacco Market to Witness a Healthy Y-o-Y Growth during 2018 – 2028

XploreMR offers a 10-year forecast of the global shisha tobacco market between 2018 and 2028. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period. This study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends in the global shisha tobacco market that are expected to influence the current environment and future status of the shisha tobacco market over the forecast period.

Report Description for the Shisha Tobacco Market

This XploreMR report examines the global shisha tobacco market for the period 2018–2028. It provides historical data of 2013, along with estimated data for 2018, and forecast data up to 2028 in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (MT). The primary objective of the report is to offer insights into the developments in the market that are significantly influencing the demand for shisha tobacco. The market for shisha tobacco is anticipated to witness growing demand, as consumers in many regions are opting for water pipe smoking in a bid to cut down on cigarette smoking. Secondly, the flavours offered in shisha molasses make these products very indulgent and sensory appealing to consumers, making shisha tobacco popular among consumers. Besides, the emergence of an increase in the number of cafes, restaurants, and lounges that cater to shisha tobacco smoking services has further fuelled the growth of the shisha tobacco market. Middle Eastern immigrants are the trend setters in many parts of the world. Migrating consumers who are well-adapted to the culture of shisha tobacco smoking are responsible for bringing about this trend in other parts of the world, which has appealed to other consumers, especially the young demographic.

The shisha tobacco market is segmented on the basis of:

Get Sample Copy of this report at https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/3009

Product Type

Flavour

Distribution Channel

This report covers the global shisha tobacco market performance in terms of value and volume sales. The report also includes XploreMR’s analysis of key drivers, trends, and restraints in each of the regions/countries that are currently influencing the shisha tobacco market. Furthermore, the report gives a complete region/country-wise analysis of 2018 & 2028 estimates of the total revenue and consumption of shisha tobacco. Opportunity analysis, value chain analysis, and scenario forecast of every region/country has been included in this report to better equip clients with crystal-clear decision-making insights.

Based on product type, the shisha tobacco market is classified into strong shisha tobacco, mild shisha tobacco, and light shisha tobacco. This distinction is based on the approximate content of nicotine in different variants of shisha tobacco.

Request Report Methodology at https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/request-methodology/3009

Based on flavour, the market for shisha tobacco is divided into fruit, mint, chocolate, caramel, and blended flavours. The fruit flavour of shisha tobacco is further sub-segmented into berry, apple, melon, citrus, and tropical flavours.

Based on distribution channel, the market for shisha tobacco is divided into direct and indirect distribution channels. The indirect distribution channel includes modern trade, specialty stores, convenience stores, and online retailing.

The shisha tobacco market in Middle East and Africa (MEA) is estimated to dominate the global market. Latin America and Asia Pacific are projected to register the highest CAGRs in terms of value and volume among other regions in the global shisha tobacco market during the forecast period, owing to the greater consumption of tobacco-based products and presence of hookah cafés in these regions.

For analysing the market size for shisha tobacco in terms of volume, per capita consumption of shisha tobacco was considered. A detailed study of various factors such as the frequency of shisha tobacco smoking in different regions, and incidence of water pipe tobacco smoking amongst youngsters and adults were considered to analyse per capita consumption. Consumer sentiments regarding the consumption of tobacco and the difference of opinion in old and new formats of smoking were considered to validate the growth and decline in the shisha tobacco market. The weighted average selling price for shisha tobacco was considered to estimate the market size in major consuming regions. These prices were captured in respective countries, and then converted into USD to offer forecasts in one consistent currency standard.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study for the shisha tobacco market. Secondary sources include Factiva, and Hoovers, and company annual reports and publications. The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market.

Some of the key market players covered in the shisha tobacco market report are Fumari Hookah, Haze Tobacco, LLC, Tangiers Inc., Al Fakher Tobacco Trading, Social Smoke LLC, Japan Tobacco Inc., Alchemist Tobacco Co., Soex India Pvt. Ltd, Middle East for Tobacco, Al-Tawareg Tobacco Molasses Company, Arabic Factory of Smoking, Al Zawrae Industrial Company, Romman Tobakko, Ugly Tobacco Hookah Inc., Adalya Hookah, Cloud Tobacco Inc., Flavors of Americas, Capital Tobacco, Eastern Tombac & Tobacco Establishment, and Al Amir Tobacco. Manufacturers are offering different varieties and flavours of shisha tobacco to cater to a larger consumer base. Besides, manufacturers are becoming aware of the stringent regulations governing tobacco use, and thus, are trying to maintain full transparency with consumers. Manufacturers are highlighting product information as well as risks associated with shisha tobacco use on labels and information marketed through various media. In most cases, product information is misleading, due to which brands and companies are at the risk of losing their loyal consumer base. Honest and informative product labels is the only way to tackle this issue, and enable brand viability in the shisha tobacco market.

Buy Full Report at https://www.xploremr.com/cart/3009/SL