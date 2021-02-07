Shunt Reactor Market: Qualitative Analysis of the Leading Players and Competitive Industry Scenario, 2026

Shunt Reactor Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The report profiles leading companies of the global Shunt Reactor market along with the emerging new ventures who are creating an impact on the global market with their latest innovations and technologies.

The recent published study includes information on key segmentation of the global Shunt Reactor market on the basis of type/product, application and geography (country/region).

The competitive analysis included in the global Shunt Reactor market study allows their readers to understand the difference between players and how they are operating amounts themselves on global scale. The research study gives a deep insight on the current and future trends of the market along with the opportunities for the new players who are in process of entering global Shunt Reactor market.

The report also includes information for next five years as forested data and past five years as historical data and the market share of the several key information.

Global Shunt Reactor Market by Companies:

The company profile section of the report offers great insights such as market revenue and market share of global Shunt Reactor market. Key companies listed in the report are:

Market Segmentation

By Voltage Range

Less than 200 KV

200-400 KV

Greater than 400 KV

By Product

Air-core Dry Type

Oil Immersed

By Phase

Single Phase

Three Phase

By Rating

Fixed Shunt Reactor

Variable Shunt Reactor

By Application

Residential

Industrial

By Region

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

APEJ

Japan

MEA

Oil-immersed shunt reactor segment to exhibit a strong growth

The oil-immersed shunt reactor segment accounted for 64.8% share of the global shunt reactor market in 2015. This segment is projected to remain dominant over the forecast period, with increasing Y-o-Y growth of 6.7% to 8.9% from 2016 to 2026.

Three phase shunt reactor segment expected to remain dominant over the forecast period

In terms of value and volume, the three phase shunt reactor segment dominated the global shunt reactor market in 2015. The segment is estimated to account for 58.3% market value share by the end of 2016. The segment is projected to remain dominant over the forecast period, with increasing Y-o-Y growth of 6.7% to 9.1% from 2016 to 2026. Increasing number of industrial establishments and growing demand for three phase electricity in manufacturing and assembling facilities are expected to play a major role in the growth of this segment. In terms of revenue growth, the single phase shunt reactor segment is projected to expand at a significantly higher rate than that of the three phase shunt reactor segment in the global shunt reactor market over the forecast period due to expanding electricity transmission and distribution to meet the demand for residential purposes across the globe.

Global shunt reactor market to exhibit a strong growth in developing economies like China and India

From a regional perspective, North America is estimated to account for the highest market value share of 32.4% in 2016. Sales revenue of shunt reactors in APEJ and Latin America is estimated to account for second (24.9%) and third largest shares (16.7%) respectively by 2016 end. Consumption of shunt reactors in APEJ is projected to grow at a higher Y-o-Y growth rate due to expanding power generation and distribution infrastructure to meet the increasing electrical energy demand majorly from industries based in China and India.

Geographic expansion and strategic investments are some of the key strategies adopted by prominent market players in the global shunt reactor market

ABB Ltd., General Electric (ALSTOM), Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Siemens AG, Zaporozhtransformator PJSC, Nissin Electric Co. Ltd, and Hyosung Corporation are some of the leading companies operating in the global shunt reactor market. Strategic investments and acquisitions to strengthen revenue generation, geographic expansion through organic growth, and new product development and product support technologies are some of the strategies adopted by key market players to expand their market share.

Global Shunt Reactor Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

