Sidel Group has Concluded the Acquisition of PET Engineering

The Sidel group completes the acquisition of PET Engineering, more increasing the company’s portfolio of packaging solutions. “With packaging progressively taking part in a key role in any promoting combine, we tend to are assured that Sidel and PET Engineering’s complementary strengths in packaging style, qualification and processing method can bring the Sidel group a lot of business opportunities whereas giving customers a varied selection of partners to materialize their inventive necessities,” same Pavel Shevchuk, govt vp, Services, Sidel cluster.

Founded in 1999 and based mostly in San Vendemiano, Italy, PET Engineering has 40 employees. An agile, versatile company with a powerful name in inventive packaging style, PET Engineering has solid processing method information and experience and enjoys a loyal international client base.

Its integrated approach between style, engineering and industry and therefore the capability to make a fragile balance between technical feasibleness and power helped PET Engineering win prestigious packaging awards: to call however some, last year the corporate has received the WorldStar Award within the potable class and, in 2018, the Golden A’ style Award in packaging style.

“PET Engineering is utterly established to assist Sidel expand its packaging giving – particularly concerning the look of containers for water, soft drinks, liquid dairy farm merchandise and beer,” same PET Engineering chief govt Moreno Barel.

Pavel continued: “Through this acquisition, we tend to are diversifying our packaging services portfolio to higher meet our customers’ desires.”

“Packaging style features a important impact on the entire offer chain potency and thus could be a key enabler of our complete promise – Performance through Understanding – and of the strategy behind it. This move can ultimately translate into solid price for the Sidel group.”