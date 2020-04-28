Silicone in Electric Vehicles Market is Touching New Level | Wacker Chemie AG, Elkem Silicones, Dow, H.B. Fuller Company, NEXEON LTD., CHT UK Bridgwater Ltd, Company,

This Silicone in Electric Vehicles Market document provides market segmentation in the most-detailed pattern. A thorough analysis of patents and major market players has been carried out in this Silicone in Electric Vehicles Market report to provide a competitive landscape. High level market analysis of major segments has been performed in the report and opportunities are identified. The Silicone in Electric Vehicles Market report not only deals with major industrial categories but also different associated segments such as services, technologies, & applications. What is more, Silicone in Electric Vehicles Market report provides market data in such a way that it also considers new product development from beginning to launch.

The global silicone in electric vehicles (EV) market is estimated at a value of USD 2.40 billion by 2028. It is likely to witness a substantial CAGR of 8.6%.

Surging demand for electric vehicles is one of the primary growth stimulants for the market. This is further supported by different types of financial measures, such as tax incentives and purchase incentives, taken by governments worldwide to boost the sales of electric vehicles (EV). Unlike other rubber, silicon offers better temperature disturbance at low and high temperatures. It can withstand low temperature limits of up to -40 ° C and higher temperature limits of up to 150 ° C.Global Silicone in Electric Vehicles market competition by top players includes Some of the key industry participants are Wacker Chemie AG, Elkem Silicones, Dow, H.B. Fuller Company, NEXEON LTD., CHT UK Bridgwater Ltd, Company, KCC CORPORATION, Rogers Corporation, LORD Corporation and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Global Silicone in Electric Vehicles Market Segmentation

Silicone in Electric Vehicles Market By type

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), Polypropylene (PP), Polyamide (PA), PBT/PET – thermoplastic polyesters, PC – polycarbonate , PC/ABS – polycarbonate/acrylonitrile butadiene styrene blends, PPO – polyphenylenoxide

Market Segment

Type

Elastomers

Fluids

Resins

Others

