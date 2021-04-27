Single Lead ECG Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

An ECG or electrocardiogram is a recording of the electric activity of the heart. There are various type of ECG but single lead ECG machine is mostly used and it contain one amplifier channel and one recording system. By using ECG the numerous heart problems or abnormality can be examined. It helps doctor to decide suitable treatment for the patient

The single lead ECG equipment market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the key driving factors such as increase prevalence of chronic as well as cardiovascular disease, rising geriatric population, adoption of advance technology, awareness related to cardiovascular disease and others. In addition, various players various governments are taking initiatives which are anticipated to create several growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

AliveCor, Inc., Perlong Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., Ambisea Technology Corp., Ltd, Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd., DailyCare BioMedical Inc., Zenicor Medical Systems AB, Lohman Technologies, SUZUKEN CO., LTD, Omron Healthcare, Inc., Qardio, Inc.

The “Global Single Lead ECG Equipment Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of single lead ECG equipment with detailed market segmentation by indication, end user and geography. The global single lead ECG equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading the single lead ECG equipment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global single lead ECG equipment market is segmented on the basis of indication and end user. Based on indication, the market is segmented as syncope, arrhythmia and other indications. Arrhythmia is further classified into atrial fibrillation, tachycardia and bradycardia. On the basis of end user, the global single lead ECG equipment market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, home-care and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs).

