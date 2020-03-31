SLC NAND Flash Memory Market Expand Their Businesses with New Investments in 2020 and Coming Future

The global SLC NAND flash memory market accounted to US$ 1.15 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1.98 Bn by 2027.



Geographically, the SLC NAND flash memory market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, RoW regions. Asia Pacific led the SLC NAND flash memory market in 2018 with a significant market share and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the coming years to during the forecast period. Growing usage of the semiconductor based electronic devices in various industry verticals owing to the advent of IoT and Industrial IoT is one major factor driving the demands for these products.

Get Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006134/

Asia Pacific holds the largest market share in terms of revenue and is also anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the SLC NAND flash memory market during the forecast period. The Asian countries are surrounded by a large number of industrial and economic growth, which foresee the huge application of IoT. China and India are the biggest catalysts of growth in the Asia-Pacific region. Further, countries such as Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and others are pacing up in offering advanced consumer electronics. On the contrary, countries such as Japan and China have adopted IoT in various application sectors, whereas, technology is still in the nascent phase in other developing countries of APAC such as India, Malaysia, Philippines, and others.

The List of Companies

Cypress Semiconductor Intel Corporation Kingston Technology Europe Co LLP Microchip Technology Inc. Micron Technology Inc. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. SK Hynix Semiconductor Inc. Toshiba Corporation Western Digital Corporation Winbond Electronics Corporation Fudan Microelectronics (FMSH)

!!! Limited Time DISCOUNT Available!!! Get Your Copy at Discounted Price @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00006134/

The overall SLC NAND flash memory market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the SLC NAND flash memory market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the global SLC NAND flash memory market based on all the segmentation provided concerning five primary reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the SLC NAND flash memory market.

Major Highlights Of The Report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

Globally, SLC NAND flash memory market is experiencing an intense growth with regards to new product developments, and deployment for future in the current scenario although it is anticipated to rise at a sluggish pace in the coming years. The market for SLC NAND comprises of several tier1, tier2 and tier3 companies across the globe which capitalize substantial amounts with an objective to develop advanced electronic and semiconductor storage products. There are a few stakeholders in the SLC NAND flash memory ecosystem that are involved in the end-to-end.

Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006134/

Strategic Insights

Some of the market Initiatives were observed to be most adopted strategy in the global SLC NAND flash memory market. Few of the recent market initiatives are listed below;

2019: Micron Technology and Qualcomm together aims to facilitate advanced automotive connectivity solution which leverages 5G networks for direct cellular vehicle-to-everything (CV2X) communication and autonomous driving. For this, Micron developed a portfolio which consists of SLC NAND and ultra-small 8×9.5mm, 149 ball count multichip package (MCP) solutions.

2019: Winbond Electronics Corporation introduced new LPDDR4x memory and 1.8V 2Gb+2Gb NAND Flash memory product in an 8.0mm x 9.5mm x 0.8mm multi-chip package (MCP). The innovative product combines robust SLC NAND Flash and low-power LPDDR4x memory and offers enough memory capacity for the 5G cellular modems. Through this development, the company’s new product would be used as a Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) in offices and homes.

2018: Intel Corporation and Micron Technology, Inc. partnered to complete the development of second generation of 3D XPoint technology. It is a non-volatile memory with dramatically lower latency and exponentially greater endurance than NAND memory at the Intel-Micron Flash Technologies (IMFT) facility in Lehi, Utah.

2018: Kingston Digital, Inc. launched A1000 PCIe NVMe SSD. The new M.2 drive is an entry-level consumer-grade PCIe NVMe SSD of Kingston using 3D NAND. The product is comparatively more robust and consistent to hard drives.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]