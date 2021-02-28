Sleep Apnea Devices Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During Forecast Period (2020-2025)

“The sleep apnea devices market is anticipated to reach US$ 8,305.3 Mn in 2025 from US$ 4,033.0 Mn in 2016. The market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.9% from 2020-2025.”

Among the regions, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth opportunities during the forecast period due to a rise in the number of people receiving treatment of sleep apnea and other sleep disorder, strategic approaches by market players such as expansion and new product launch. Additionally, increasing demand for technologically advanced devices for respiratory devices also speeds up the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

RedMed

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Braebon Medical Corporation

Compumedics Limited

BMC Medical Co., Ltd.

SomnoMed Limited

Weinmann Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + CO. KG

Devilbiss Healthcare LLC

Whole You, Inc.

Increased Prevalence of Sleep Apnea

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a common disorder which is categorized by the repetitive, complete or partial closure of the upper airway while asleep, which helps in the fragmentation of sleep and oxygen desaturation. Sleep apnea leads to significant morbidities, such as impairment of daytime functioning, which also impacts the quality of life. Moreover, a recent indication from the controlled trials is the proof for oral appliance therapy, which is very useful in controlling OSA in up to 50.0% of patients, which includes some patients with severe forms of OSA. This evidence is fit for the use of oral appliances for the short term, and emerging for long-term treatment of OSA.

Various companies have launched innovative products and related accessories for the treatment of sleep apnea, which has helped them gain a strong position in the market. For instance, SomnoDent devices by SomnoMed Limited have increased in the previous year, 2016, from 68% to 68.6%, which signifies that the products have achieved on the signature-line of products. Moreover, SomnoDent Alpha received FDA approval in September 2016. The device is used in the sleep clinics for offering the patient and deliver efficacy data of a continuous open airway therapy (COAT) treatment relating to a specific patient before a device is a custom made for the patient.

Owing to the rising usage of the oral devices in the various regions, the need and demand for improved and advanced oral appliances for the treatment of the OSA, and it increases the market in the future years.

Many industry players have developed innovative types of sleep apnea devices during recent years. For instance, during May 2017, Fisher & Paykel launched the advanced F&P SleepStyle CPAP Device, used for the diagnosis and treatment of obstructive sleep apnea or OSA patients. Also, in May 2017, ResMed launched AirTouch F20 full face mask with UltraSoft memory foam mask cushion. AirTouch F20 full face mask can be used along with any CPAP that includes AirMini. In April 2016, BMC launched a Polypro sleep monitoring device, which is a home sleep testing device and portable PSG. The product is easily accessible in sleep labs because of the mobile application of Polypro. Advancement in sleep apnea devices has made the treatment of OSA easy and accurate. These innovative developments made by the market players are likely to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

