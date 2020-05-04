Slider Zipper Pouch Market 2020 Company Overview, Product Portfolio, Financial Overview, Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Convenient And Easy to open Slider Zipper Pouches are the new trend in the packaging industry, and due to the availability of a wide variety of sliders and restricted scope of recycling, Global Slider Zipper Pouch Market To Witness Growth Acceleration During (2018-2025).

Globally, slider zipper pouches are utilized in different forms and sizes. These pouches are used for different purposes, such as to carry items and store goods. The main advantage of a slider zipper pouch is that it does not require secondary packaging while alternative pouches require secondary packaging to maintain the freshness of food products.

Slider zipper pouches are versatile and have a long life span. Slider zipper pouches give security against tampering in packaging by providing a visible tear-away seal just above the slider. They have a re-close option. However, manufacturers have to bear the additional costs of adding special parts and materials to slider pouches. The main challenge for this market is that this type of pouches is not used for recycling. Due to this, many companies are focusing on the development of bio-based materials for zipper pouch packaging products.

The global slider zipper pouch market has been segmented based on product type, material type, closure type, capacity, and end-user. Based on closure type, the market has been segmented into the press to close zip and slider zip. Among these, the press to close the zip segment is expected to grow due to the ease of opening and re-closing zippers.

The report from Quince Market Insights provides a detailed understanding of the global slider zipper pouch market from qualitative and quantitative perspectives during the forecast period. The report also provides dynamic indicators with potential impact on the market during the forecast period and an in-depth analysis of the leading companies operating in the market.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

• Quad seal Pouch

• 3-Side Seal Pouch

• Pinch Bottom Pouch

• Standup Pouch

• Flat Bottom Pouch

By Material Type:

• Plastic

• Polyethylene

• Polypropylene

• Polyethylene Terephthalate

• Poly Vinyl Chloride

• Ethyl Vinyl Alcohol

• Nylon

• Others

By Closure Type:

• Press to Close Zip

• Slider Zip

By Capacity:

• Less than 1.5 Oz

• 1.5 Oz to 3 Oz

• 3 Oz to 7.5 Oz

• 7.5 Oz to 15 Oz

• 15 Oz to 30 Oz

• Above 30 Oz

By End User:

• Food

• Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

• Cosmetics & Personal Care

• Electrical & Electronics

• Automotive

• Others

Companies Covered:

• Mondi Group PLC

• Berry Global Group Inc

• Glenroy Inc

• Amcor Limited

• Sonoco Products Company

• Printpack Inc

• Bemis Company Inc

• Sealed Air Corporation

• Coveris Holdings S.A.

• Winpak Ltd

This upcoming study will be published shortly with a focus on the key stakeholders in the market. Regions covered in the study include North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Rest of the World.

