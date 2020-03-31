Small Animal Imaging Market Drivers, Restraints and opportunities 2027

Small animal imaging devices are used to study biological, biochemical and therapeutic processes at molecular level in small animals such as rat, mice, rabbit for gene expression and drug developments. There are many micro level medical devices that are revamped from the nuclear imaging technologies such as micro MRI, micro ultrasound imaging, micro-magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), optical Imaging (bioluminescence and fluorescence imaging), and multimodal imaging technologies, micro CT and micro PET.

Rising number of investments by the CROs in the research activities, number of the pre-clinical research studies, Growing number of pre-clinical imaging and technological advancements in imaging medical devices are driving the small animal imaging market.

The research dives deep into the global share, size, and trends, as well as growth rate of the Small Animal Imaging Market to project its progress during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence High Throughput Screening the development rate of the Small Animal Imaging Market . The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region.

The global Small Animal Imaging market is segmented on the technology, reagents. Based on technology, the market is segmented into Micro-Magnetic Resonance Imaging (Micro-MRI), Optical Imaging (OI), Nuclear Imaging, Others. Based on reagents, the market is segmented into Optical Imaging Reagents, Nuclear Imaging Reagents, MRI Contrast Agents, Ultrasound Contrast Agents, CT Contrast Agents.

Small Animal Imaging Market companies In This Research

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Siemens AG

Mediso Medical Imaging Systems

Life Technologies Corporation

Promega Corporation

Miltenyi Biotech GmbH

Bruker

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Aspect Imaging Ltd.

