Small Cell Power Amplifier Market Forthcoming Developments, Growth Challenges, Opportunities 2023 | Broadcom, Qorvos, RFHIC, Anadigics, Skyworks Solutions, TekTelic Communications

Small Cell Power Amplifier by Type, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the global small cell power amplifier market accounted for $1 billion in 2016, and is projected to reach $6 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 22.5% from 2017 to 2023. Asia-Pacific dominated the global small cell power amplifier market in 2016, accounting for a share of over 43%.

Small cell power amplifiers are used to improve the signal strength of different communication spectrums such as 2G, 3G, 4G/LTE. It also improves the data transmission rate for these spectrums. These power amplifiers are used along with the small cells that are low-powered radio access nodes, including those that operate in licensed spectrum and unlicensed carrier-grade WiFi.

The growth in demand for mobile network traffic and increase in internet penetration across the globe leads to intricate network congestion. However, increase in focus of users on network quality, customer feedback, and telecom improvements has forced the telecommunication companies to provide a heterogeneous and upgraded network, which holds a very high scope of use of small cells and small cell power amplifiers.

Based on amplifier gain, the 36 dB segment dominated the overall market as in 2016. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period. Whereas, small cell base station accounts for the majority revenue share amongst the small cell power amplifier applications.

The global small cell power amplifier market is analyzed based on its geographical level distribution across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is the dominant region and is estimated to be the highest in terms of revenue till the end of the forecast period, with a high involvement in the electronic manufacturing and telecommunication industry.

Key Findings of the Small Cell Power Amplifier Market:

In 2016, the 36 dB generated the highest revenue, accounting for over 28% of the global small cell power amplifier market.

In 2016, small cell base station generated the highest revenue, accounting for over one-fourth of the market.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest revenue and dominated the market with over 43% of the market share throughout the forecast period from 2017 to 2023.

The key companies profiled in the report include Broadcom Corporations, Qorvos Inc., RFHIC Corporation, Anadigics Inc., Skyworks Solutions, TekTelic Communications Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments, Qualcomm Inc., and Huawei Technologies.

