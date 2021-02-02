Small Drones -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023

Small Drones Industry

Description

Global Small Drones market is estimated at $6.76 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $14.71 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2016 to 2023. Increasing demand in commercial applications and rising demand for actionable intelligence are the major factors propelling the market growth. Whereas privacy concerns owing to stringent government regulations and lack of professional pilots are the factors hampering the market growth. Controlling accidents of the drones is the major challenging factor for the market.

Based on propulsion system, Lithium-Ion segment holds the largest market share and is expected to move at highest CAGR during forecast period. Aerospace And Defence in industry segment accounted for largest market share owing to the vast applications in military. Asia Pacific is the leading market, and is also anticipated to observe the highest growth. The major reason for the high growth is increasing usage of small drones in this region for crop monitoring, surveillance and logistics. There is huge demand from economies like India, China, South Korea and more.

Some of the key players in the market include 3D Robotics Inc., Aerovironment Inc., BAE Systems, Inc., DA-Jiang Innovations Science and Technology Co., Ltd., ELBIT Systems, Ltd., Financial Highlights, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Microdrones GmbH, Parrot SA, SAAB AB, Skycatch Inc., Textron Inc., Thales Group and The Boeing Company.

Actuating Mechanisms Covered:

• Servo Motors

• Electric Motors

Propulsion Systems Covered:

• Fuel Cell

• Hybrid Cell

• Hydrogen

• Lithium-Ion

• Solar Cell

Frames Covered:

• Hexacopter

• Octacopter

• Quadcopter

• Tricopter

Sizes Covered:

• Nano Small Drones

• Mini Small Drones

• Micro Small Drones

Altitudes Covered:

• High Altitude

• Low Altitude

• Medium Altitude

Types Covered:

• Rotary Wing

• Fixed Wing

• Other Types

Class Covered:

• Class 3

• Class 2

• Class 1

Payloads Covered:

• Cameras

• NBC Detection System

• Sensors

• Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR)

• Telemetry System

• Video screen

• Other Payloads

Materials Covered:

• Aluminium

• Iron Alloys

• Plastics

• Wood

Industries Covered:

• Agriculture

• Automobile

• Delivery Centres

• Disaster And Relief Operations

• Imaging

• Mining

• Oil & Gas

• Surveillance And Monitoring

• Aerospace And Defence

• Other Industries

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

