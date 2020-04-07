Small Engine Market – Notable Developments & Key Players by 2025

In this report, the global Small Engine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

market segmentation on the basis of key parameters, i.e. engine displacement, application, fuel and region. Market consolidation is one of the market characteristic observed during the study. Importantly, small engines are mainly sold through retails stores, dealers, and online channels.

Small engines are internal combustion engines used to power garden equipment, utility vehicles (small vehicles) and auxiliary applications. The small engine market report has been designed to enable the reader to obtain detailed knowledge about the global small engine market. The global small engine market report starts with a market introduction, definitions and taxonomy, followed by the market view point, market dynamics and market analysis by key segments, regional analysis and competition landscape. Individual sections covered in the report include a qualitative as well as quantitative assessment based on several facts, historical as well as ongoing trends gaining momentum in the global small engine market. The key highlight of the report is considered to be the in-depth primary survey conducted around the globe. The survey focuses on the qualitative as well as cross-sectional information in the small engine market.

The global small engine market report starts with an overview of the market, providing a summarized view of the report, and provides market definitions and taxonomy. In the subsequent section, the report defines the market view point, which includes primary survey, macroeconomic factors, forecast factors, value chain and various other qualitative data regarding the market. The section that follows includes market dynamics, such as drivers, trends, restraints, and opportunities, impacting the global small engine market during the forecast period

The following sections of the report provide global market value (US$ Mn) and volume (‘000 Units) projections on the basis of the aforementioned segments. The global market values represented in these sections have been derived by gathering information and data at a country as well as regional level. The next section of the report represents a concise view of the global small engine market based on four prominent regions considered in the study. The section includes regional market position, growth potential and market attractiveness analysis for each of these regions. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecast in terms of CAGR but also analyse the small engine market on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the small engine market and identify the right opportunities available for value chain participants.

Another crucial feature included in the PMR’s comprehensive report is the analysis of all the key segments in the small engine market and the regional adoption, along with the revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market; however, the absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve in the small engine market.

In order to offer an accurate forecast, PMR started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the global small engine market is expected to develop in the coming years. Given the characteristics of the global small engine market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analysis, based on primary research, secondary research and our own analysis. However, forecasting the market in terms of various small engine segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the completion of the forecast exercise.

Global Small Engine Market: Competition Landscape

In the final section of the report, PMR has provided the global small engine market structure and a detailed competition landscape with company market share and performance to provide a dashboard view of key players operating in the global small engine market along with their business strategies to report audiences. In addition to this, the section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the value chain of the small engine market.

This section includes market share analysis and tier structure analysis of the key manufacturers in the global small engine market. Detailed profiles of the providers have also been included under the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the small engine market. Examples of some of the key competitors covered under the small engine report include Briggs & Stratton Corporation, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., JEEMAR POWER CO., LTD, Chongqing Fuchai Industry Group, Changchai Co., Ltd., Kohler Co., Motorenfabrik Hatz GmbH & Co. KG, Kubota Engine America Corporation, Loncin Motor Co., Ltd., and Generac Power Systems, Inc.

