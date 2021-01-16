Small-Scale LNG Market Current and Future Demand 2026 with Top Players Linde plc, Wärtsilä, Honeywell International Inc, GENERAL ELECTRIC, ENGIE, Gazprom, Sofregaz Company

Global Small-Scale LNG Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 29.31 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 49.66 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.81% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for the LNG is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Linde plc, Wärtsilä, Honeywell International Inc, GENERAL ELECTRIC, ENGIE, Gazprom, Sofregaz Company, Dresser-Rand, , Excelerate Energy. L. P., Cryostar, Equinor ASA, PT Pertamina(Persero), Eni, Total, Gasum Oy, Kunlun Energy Company Limited, Royal Dutch Shell, BP p.l.c

Companies Profiled in this report includes, The Linde Group, The Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Arteco, Dynalene, Inc.

Market Definition: Global Small-Scale LNG Market

The small scale LNG is especially used for the places where there is less production of LNG and they also don’t require large plants. They usually use tanker, ships and trucks. These small LNG has production capacity of 500000 TPY and are usually used where there is requirement of LNG by the consumers. Increasing demand of LNG in marine and heavy transport is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand of LNG in marine is driving the market

Low cost of LNG as compared to other energy sources is driving the market

Market Restraints:

The high cost of the supply chain is restraining the market

Less number of terminal infrastructures is restraining the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Small-Scale LNG Market

By Type Liquefaction Terminal Regasification Terminal

By Application Heavy-Duty Vehicles Marine Transport Industrial & Power Utilities Residential

By Modes of Supply Trucks Trans- Shipment and Bunkering Captive Consumption through Pipeline & Rail

By Infrastructure Truck Fuelling Stations Bunkering Vessels Bunker Barge Bunkering Terminals Storage Hubs LNG Storage Regas Facilities Truck-To-Ship Bunkering LNG Trailers

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Novatek announced the launch of their new small- scale LNG plant at Baltic Sea which has a capacity of 660,000 tonnes of the frozen gas per year and will expand it to 800,000 tonnes by 2021. It is the first cargo of liquefied natural gas as per the contractor Atomtekhenergo.

In November 2018, Edison announced the launch of their first Italy first integrated logistics chain of small scale LNG along with PIR (Petrolifera Italiana Rumena). It will have storage capacity of 20,000 cubic meters of LNG and will come into operation in 2021.

Competitive Analysis:

Global small- scale LNG market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of small- scale LNG market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

