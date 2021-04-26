Smart Airports Market 2020-2026 | Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Collins Aerospace, Honeywell International Inc.

The Smart Airports market is expected to grow worth of USD +6 Billion and at a CAGR of +20% over the forecast period 2020-2026.

The Research Insights added a compelling study and analysis of the global Smart Airports market to the large gamut of its existing studies. This intelligence report includes investigations based on current scenarios, historical records, and future predictions. An accurate data of various aspects such as type, size, application, and end user has been closely dissected in this study. It presents a holistic overview of the competitive landscape of the industries.

Increasing demand for self-service check-ins and baggage drop units around the world has given rise to this segment. The increasing demand has led to the implementation of smart applications on greenfield projects and, as a part of modernization, upgrades on brownfield airport projects. During the forecast period, the implementation segment is estimated to have a larger share due to the rapid modernization of airports.

Top Key Players:

Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Collins Aerospace, Honeywell International Inc., and Sabre Corp

With a growth in passenger footfall, airports need to upgrade their systems to facilitate smooth airport operations without delay. They must also adopt efficient measures that improve their operational efficiency as well as save costs.

The emergent installation of smart applications like intelligent advertising and smart car parking is expected to drive the landside segment’s growth. The airside segment currently has the major market share due to the high implementation of smart applications in ground staff equipment management and installation of E-fence.

Across the globe, several regions like North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Africa have been studied on the basis of sale and profit margin. The profiles of the key players of the industry have been illustrated to familiarize the reader with the competitive terrain of the businesses. It makes use of infographics, graphs, charts, tables, and pictures.

