Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Revenue Analysis by 2027

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global smart & mobile supply chain solutions market. The global smart & mobile supply chain solutions market includes different players such as SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, JDA Software Group, Inc., Manhattan Associates, Inc., Epicor Software Corporation, IBM Corporation, Descartes Systems Group, Inc., Infor Global Solutions, Inc., GT Nexus Inc., and Kewill Systems Plc.

The global smart & mobile supply chain solutions market is segmented as below:

Global Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market, by Solution

Transportation Management Systems (TMS)

Warehouse Management Systems (WMS)

Sourcing and Procurement

Supply Chain Planning (SCP)

Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)

Global Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market, by Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Global Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market, by Industry

Third Party Logistics (3PL)

Commercial Retail & Consumer Goods IT & Telecom Manufacturing BFSI Government Energy & Utilities Healthcare Transportation & Logistics Others



Additionally, the report provides analysis of the smart & mobile supply chain solutions market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Objectives of the Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Study:

To define, describe, and analyze the global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market based on oil type, product type, ship type, and region

To forecast and analyze the Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market size (in terms of value and volume) and submarkets in 5 regions, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa

To forecast and analyze the Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market at country-level for each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and their contribution to the global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments of the global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market

To identify trends and factors driving or inhibiting the growth of the market and submarkets

To analyze competitive developments, such as expansions and new product launches, in the global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market

To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

