Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2019-2024

The global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global smart & mobile supply chain solutions market. The global smart & mobile supply chain solutions market includes different players such as SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, JDA Software Group, Inc., Manhattan Associates, Inc., Epicor Software Corporation, IBM Corporation, Descartes Systems Group, Inc., Infor Global Solutions, Inc., GT Nexus Inc., and Kewill Systems Plc.

The global smart & mobile supply chain solutions market is segmented as below:

Global Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market, by Solution

Transportation Management Systems (TMS)

Warehouse Management Systems (WMS)

Sourcing and Procurement

Supply Chain Planning (SCP)

Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)

Global Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market, by Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Global Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market, by Industry

Third Party Logistics (3PL)

Commercial Retail & Consumer Goods IT & Telecom Manufacturing BFSI Government Energy & Utilities Healthcare Transportation & Logistics Others



Additionally, the report provides analysis of the smart & mobile supply chain solutions market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



